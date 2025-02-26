Newcastle United are edging towards a decision on the future of St James’ Park after a pivotal weekend of talks.

Newcastle United’s 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest made all the headlines on Sunday night as the Magpies put in a tremendous first-half performance to defeat one of their main European rivals. Watched on by chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Eddie Howe’s side strengthened their claim for a spot in next season’s Champions League.

In the hours that followed that game, though, Newcastle United chiefs were focussed on different matters entirely, with the future of St James’ Park or a potential new stadium at the forefront of their minds. A meeting took place at Matfen Hall on Monday with Al Rumayyan, Paul Mitchell, Peter Silverstone, Darren Eales and Howe all present, with those talks potentially being pivotal in the direction the club decide to go down regarding the future of St James’ Park.

St James’ Park future

In a world of PSR, the club needs to generate as much revenue as they can - one way to do that is through a new purpose-built stadium that can host not just football, but other big events. St James’ Park, as it currently stands, is not capable of doing that to the extent they would like.

A new stadium, built just a few metres away from the current site, would provide them with a solution to that issue. The Daily Mail report that a new stadium would have a capacity of around 70,000 and sit on Leazes Park.

Redeveloping St James’ Park is also a possibility, although capacity there would be limited to around 60,000. Both plans are being discussed and an update is expected in the coming weeks and months - although no timescale on a final decision has been revealed.

Howe’s Yasir Al-Rumayyan conversations

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Howe revealed that he had spoken to Al Rumayyan, but kept details of those in the dark: “Yes, I've had various conversations with him.” Howe told reporters. “I think a lot's been discussed at the various board meetings that you mention. Probably not for public consumption. I'll leave that.

“I wasn't in all of those meetings. I was in some of them, but I'm sure some positive outcomes and the club will be moving forward.”

Pressed further on those meetings, Howe responded: “I was very pleased because the ambition and drive to be successful is still very much there from everyone connected with the club."

Howe’s PSR ‘frustration’

Howe was also asked if there was a ‘frustration’ that PSR has held the club back from achieving their goals in the last 18 months or so. He responded: “Purely in terms of investment and taking the team forward, of course we have taken a bit of a hit and we understand that and I acknowledge that but it is through no one’s fault and we have to live in the world of the reality.

“We know that we want to take the team forward again. We are desperate to do that. We have ideas to do that and hopefully we can make that happen in the future.”