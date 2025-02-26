What TV channel is Liverpool v Newcastle United on? Kick-off time plus injury news

Liverpool and Newcastle United square-off at Anfield tonight in a hotly-anticipated Premier League clash.

Newcastle United and Liverpool played out a six-goal thriller at St James’ Park in the reverse fixture back in December with this game acting as an intriguing dress rehearsal for their meeting in next month’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley. Arne Slot’s side head into tonight’s game 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League following a win against Manchester City at the weekend.

Eddie Howe’s side were also victorious on Sunday, defeating Nottingham Forest 4-3 at St James’ Park. Newcastle, though, have won just one Premier League match at Anfield, that came on their first visit back in 1994 and have lost on each of their last three visits. Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know ahead of tonight’s game:

When is Liverpool v Newcastle United?

The Premier League clash between Liverpool and Newcastle United kicks-off at 8:15pm tonight at Anfield. Chris Kavanagh will referee the match whilst Matthew Donohue will be on VAR duty at Stockley Park.

Is Liverpool v Newcastle United on TV?

Yes, the match will be broadcast on TV in the United Kingdom. Coverage on TNT Sports 1 will begin at 6:30pm. The match will also be available to watch on TNT Sports Ultimate.

A full midweek round of fixtures in the Premier League kicked off last night with five more games set to follow this evening. Brentford v Everton (TNT Sports 5), Manchester United v Ipswich Town (TNT Sports 4), Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City (TNT Sports 3) and Nottingham Forest v Arsenal (TNT Sports 2) all kick-off at 7:30pm.

West Ham v Leicester City will kick-off at 8pm on Thursday 27 February.

Can Liverpool v Newcastle United be streamed online?

Tonight’s match can also be streamed online through Discovery+ .

How else can Liverpool v Newcastle United be followed live?

BBC Radio Newcastle will have full uninterrupted radio commentary of tonight’s match. Elsewhere, TalkSport will also have radio commentary of the game, with the first-half being available through the app before radio picks up the second-half.

Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will keep you up to date with all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at Anfield online and on our social media channels.

Liverpool v Newcastle United injury news

The hosts won’t have Conor Bradley available tonight after he suffered a muscle injury during their draw with Aston Villa. Arne Slot confirmed on Tuesday that the defender would not be fit enough to face Newcastle United and that he faces ‘a few weeks’ on the sidelines.

Liverpool will also be without Joe Gomez after he suffered a season-ending hamstring injury. Cody Gakpo, meanwhile, returned to action late on against Manchester City at the weekend and could be fit enough to feature tonight.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, will have Sandro Tonali back in contention after injury forced the Italian to drop out of Sunday’s starting XI. Sven Botman and Joelinton could also be in contention, although the former seems to be slightly ahead of the latter. Jamaal Lascelles will miss out.