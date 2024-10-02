Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United edged past AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 victory at St James’ Park.

Fabian Schar’s first half penalty was enough to see The Magpies progress to the last 16 of the competition for the third season running.

Here are five talking points from the match...

Eight changes made as Will Osula handed full Newcastle United debut

After holding Premier League champions Manchester City to a 1-1 draw over the weekend, it was a very different test for Newcastle at St James’ Park on Tuesday night as they went up against League Two opposition. Eddie Howe made eight changes to his side for the match with only Fabian Schar, Joelinton and Harvey Barnes remaining in the starting line-up.

There was a full debut for 21-year-old summer signing Will Osula as he was tasked with leading the line.

The young striker had opportunities to score that ultimately went begging but was still able to showcase some of the physical qualities that saw Newcastle pay an initial £10million to Sheffield United in the summer. Osula’s pace and power give him a great base to build from as a player, it’s now just a case of fine-tuning his game for Premier League football.

Assessing Osula’s full debut, Howe said: “I think he did better in the second half when we were able to give him more of the ball in dangerous areas,” he said. “The first half was frustrating for him and us that he didn't get the ball more around their box.

“In the attacking areas you saw his qualities - his pace and power, but he still has a lot of work to do.”

Will Osula made his full Newcastle United debut against AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup. | Getty Images

Newcastle United’s divisive penalty

Ultimately it took Newcastle a somewhat dubious penalty to progress against a fourth-tier side. That should tell you everything you need to know about the quality of the contest at St James’ Park that was labelled as ‘job done’ and ‘instantly forgettable’ by Howe afterwards.

But the penalty itself was a talking point after the match as Schar and Miguel Almiron both went down inside the area under challenges from Joe Pigott at the end of the first half. Referee Darren Bond initially waved play on before his assistant flagged and a penalty was awarded.

Wimbledon boss Johnny Jackson admitted after the match he was ‘fuming’ with the ‘dodgy’ penalty call.

“The first one [tackle on Schar] is a dive so it should be a free-kick and a yellow card,” he said. "The referee doesn't give it and then the linesman decides to get involved. Like we're not up against it enough?! I'm angry with it to be honest.”

While Howe admitted the challenge on Schar wasn’t a foul, he felt the penalty was the correct call as he felt Almiron was fouled. Schar ultimately stepped up and coolly rolled the ball into the net to help Newcastle progress.

A fresh injury scare & another Newcastle United debut

Martin Dubravka made his first start of the season for Newcastle in goal but lasted just 45 minutes following a clash with Omar Bugiel. Summer signing Odysseas Vlachodimos came on in his place for his first competitive appearance for the club since his reported £20million arrival from Nottingham Forest.

Neither goalkeeper was really tested in the match with Wimbledon failing to register a shot on target.

“I'm pleased to give an opportunity to any player that deserves it,” Howe said on Vlachodimos. “I have to say, since he's come to the football club, his attitude has been excellent, he's worked very hard.

“I thought he did well today coming on because that was a difficult moment for the team. As I spoke about, the set-play threat, the long throws, everyone's coming in our box and every time, you've got to come up with the right answer. I thought he claimed one really good ball.

“I don't think he had much to do in terms of shot-stopping, but he distributed the ball really well.”

Vlachodimos could step up as Newcastle’s second-choice goalkeeper should Dubravka’s knee injury keep him out for any period of time.

Odysseas Vlachodimos of Newcastle United during the Pre-Season Friendly between Newcastle United and Stade Brestois at St James' Park on August 10, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Fabian Schar’s frustration

Another injury concern after the match involved goalscorer Schar. The centre-back was struggling during the closing stages of the match and appeared to request to be substituted.

The request initially fell on deaf ears as the former Swiss international became more frustrated on the pitch, shaking his head before finally turning to the bench and shouting. He was eventually replaced by Dan Burn for stoppage time, despite requesting to come off almost 10 minutes earlier.

Explaining Schar’s issue afterwards, Howe said: “I think it was a couple of things. Hopefully he's okay. It was a bang to his ankle and a bit of tightness in his body.”

After the match, Schar took to social media to state: “Job done. See you in the next round.” Suggesting no major injury concern.

Newcastle now prepare to host Chelsea in the fourth round at St James’ Park on Wednesday, October 30 (7:45pm kick-off).

Wimbledon supporters send message to Newcastle United

It’s been a difficult 10 days for AFC Wimbledon after serious damage to the pitch and surrounding area at Plough Lane caused the initial tie to be called off and rearranged. The Wombles have had to postpone two League Two home fixtures due to extensive repair work on the pitch but are hopeful of returning to action against Mike Williamson’s Carlisle United on October 12.

Fans of AFC Wimbledon display a banner thanking Newcastle United. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

When it quickly became apparent the pitch was unplayable at Plough Lane, Newcastle quickly offered to host the match at St James’ Park. A decision that benefitted all parties with Wimbledon entitled to 45% of the proceeds from the match in their time of need.

A bumper crowd of 51,739 will have provided a major financial boost to the League Two side, who have also had over £120,000 raised for them to help fix their pitch issues.

As a result, Wimbledon fans up high in level seven displayed banners thanking Newcastle fans and the wider football family for their support. On an otherwise forgettable evening of football, it was a reminder of the more wholesome side of the beautiful game.