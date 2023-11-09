Wolves chief handed ban and fine following incident after Newcastle United clash
Wolves’ draw with Newcastle United at Molineux certainly had its fair share of controversy.
Wolves’ sporting director Matt Hobbs has been handed a one-match ban and a £4,000 fine after comments he made following the draw with Newcastle United last month. The points were shared at Molineux after a fractious afternoon that saw VAR at the centre of matters post-match.
Anthony Taylor’s decision to award the Magpies a penalty for a foul on Fabian Schar just before half-time, a decision that was ratified by VAR, was described as ‘scandalous’ by Wolves boss Gary O’Neil post-match. The decision incensed the majority of the Molineux crowd and was a big talking point following the game.
A statement released by an FA spokesperson revealed that Hobbs would be banned for one game and handed a fine for his actions in the tunnel after the full-time whistle. The statement read: ‘Wolverhampton Wanderers’ sporting director has been given a one-match ground ban and £4,000 fine for misconduct at their Premier League game against Newcastle United on Saturday 28 October. Matt Hobbs admitted that his language towards a match official in or around the tunnel after the final whistle was improper and/or abusive and/or insulting. An independent Regulatory Commission imposed these sanctions following a hearing , and its written reasons will be published in due course.’
Newcastle United were back in the middle of VAR controversy just a week later during their game with Arsenal. Although Mikel Arteta branded the decision to award Anthony Gordon’s eventual winner as a ‘disgrace’, an independent Premier League panel has recently supported Stuart Attwell and VAR’s decision to award the goal.