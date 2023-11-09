Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Newcastle United players have been called up to the latest England squad - including Callum Wilson. Wilson and West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen are the joint-top English-scorers in the Premier League so far this campaign with seven goals apiece.

Wilson was withdrawn at half-time of the defeat to Borussia Dortmund in midweek with a hamstring injury and Eddie Howe post-match revealed he would be assessed ahead of the trip to face his former club Bournemouth on Saturday. Howe said: “Callum was feeling a tightness in his hamstring so that forced our hand as well so we are really stretched. It’s too early to say [if he can play against Bournemouth].”

Wilson’s inclusion in this squad, however, suggests that the injury may not be too bad and that he could feature at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday evening. Kieran Trippier, who has become one of Sothgate’s most-trusted players in recent times, has also been called-up by the former Middlesbrough manager. Trippier, who has registered seven assists in all competitions for the Magpies this season, has been capped 45 times by his national side with his only goal for England coming during the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup.

However, there was no place for Nick Pope in Southgate’s squad as he opted to select Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and Sam Johnstone. No goalkeeper has kept more clean sheets in the Premier League than Pope this season with Johnstone the only man who can match his current haul of five.

Sean Longstaff’s brilliant recent form has also not been recognised by Southgate, despite the midfielder impressing during the win over Arsenal at the weekend - a match that was watched on by Southgate at St James’ Park. The match winner on that occasion, Anthony Gordon, has also not been called-up to represent his country, despite starring for the Under-21’s during the summer, being named Player of the Tournament as Lee Carsley’s side triumphed in Georgia and Romania whilst continuing that momentum by being one of Newcastle’s most consistent performers so far this season.

England secured their passage to Euro 2024 with a win over Italy during the last set of international games and face two dead rubber games to conclude the campaign. England will host Malta at Wembley at 7:45pm on Wednesday, November 17 before travelling to Skopje to face North Macedonia on Monday, November 20 (7:45pm kick-off UK time).

Four points from these two games would see England finish top of their qualifying group. Elsewhere in the group, Italy first face North Macedonia before coming up against Ukraine in what will likely be a winner-takes-all encounter at BayArena in Germany.