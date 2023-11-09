An independent Premier League panel have given their verdict on three controversial incidents from Newcastle United’s win over Arsenal.

The Premier League’s Independent Key Match Incidents panel have ruled that Newcastle United’s winning goal against Arsenal should have stood, despite Gunners boss Mikel Arteta labelling the call as a ‘disgrace’ post-match in an explosive rant. An irate Arteta on Saturday evening said: “How the hell this goal stands? It’s incredible and I feel embarrassed.

“It’s an absolute disgrace that this goal stood. It’s not a goal, for many reasons, it’s not a goal.

“It’s so difficult to compete at this level and this is an absolute disgrace. They are a top team but this makes me feel sick.

“I’ve been 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed. It’s a disgrace and there’s too much at stake here. We are trying to do incredible things and be at the highest level each week. When we’re not good enough I hold my hands up and take responsibility.

“The outcome is nowhere near the level this league needs to have and the way this league is getting competed in. It’s not good enough. I feel embarrassed to be part of this.”

Despite Arteta’s rant, the panel have ruled that the goal was correctly allowed to stand, judging that there was no clear push from Joelinton on Gabriel and that there was no conclusive evidence to suggest the ball was out of play before being retrieved by Joe Willock of that Anthony Gordon was in an offside position before smashing the ball into the back of the net.

However, the panel, on a split decision, did also rule that Bruno Guimaraes was lucky to avoid a straight red after a forearm to Jorginho. The Brazilian was shown a yellow card in the final stages of the game - a booking that rules him out of Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth.

Kai Havertz was shown a yellow card for his tackle on Sean Longstaff

Kai Havertz’s challenge on Sean Longstaff, one that resulted in a melee between players and staff, was also deemed sufficient for a red card by the panel. As reported by ESPN, the panel judged that foul to be “a very dangerous challenge and the type of tackle that needs to be eradicated”.