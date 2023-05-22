Both teams come into the game with plenty to play for at St James’ Park. A point for the hosts guarantees their return to the Champions League, whilst Leicester know only a win will keep their survival hopes in their own hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game against Leicester City will be the final time Newcastle United play at St James’ Park this season - and Wor Flags have planned a special display to welcome the players onto the pitch for the final time. The Leazes, Gallowgate and East Stand will all play their part when the players take to the field and fans have been advised to make sure they are in their seats 15 minutes before kick-off in order to help with the display.

The group tweeted: ‘Not long now. If possible, if everyone can be in their seats 15 minutes before kick-off, you’ll be helping make tomorrow’s display look unbelievable for the lads coming out. One final push. Newcastle United!’

The group, who are run by volunteers and funded by donations from supporters, have been essential in helping transform the atmosphere on match days at St James’ Park. Monday night’s pre-match display will be the final time supporters get their chance to roar their team onto the pitch with their final game of the season scheduled to take place at Stamford Bridge at 4:30pm on Sunday, May 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad