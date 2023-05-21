Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has scooped the 2022/23 Premier League Golden Glove. The Spaniard was confirmed as the recipient of the award - handed to the goalkeeper who keeps the most clean sheets throughout the season - when Jacob Ramsey struck past Liverpool goalkeeper Allisson in the 27th minute.

That goal meant that no ‘keeper could surpass the Spaniard’s tally of 16 clean sheets. Pope, meanwhile, has enjoyed a very good debut campaign as Newcastle’s no.1 and has been a key part of the Magpies enjoying the second-best defensive record in the top-flight, beaten only by Manchester City.