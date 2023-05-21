Newcastle United’s Nick Pope misses out as Manchester United man scoops Premier League award
Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope has missed out on an award to one of their nearest Premier League and Champions League rivals.
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has scooped the 2022/23 Premier League Golden Glove. The Spaniard was confirmed as the recipient of the award - handed to the goalkeeper who keeps the most clean sheets throughout the season - when Jacob Ramsey struck past Liverpool goalkeeper Allisson in the 27th minute.
That goal meant that no ‘keeper could surpass the Spaniard’s tally of 16 clean sheets. Pope, meanwhile, has enjoyed a very good debut campaign as Newcastle’s no.1 and has been a key part of the Magpies enjoying the second-best defensive record in the top-flight, beaten only by Manchester City.
Whilst it has been a very good debut campaign for the Burnley man, there will be a tinge of disappointment that he has not picked up this award having led the charts for the majority of the season. However, just one clean sheet in his last 15 outings in the league has allowed De Gea to overtake him.