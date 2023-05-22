Eddie Howe’s side need a solitary point from their last two remaining games to book themselves a spot in next season’s Champions League. And it’s the Foxes that stand in their way of securing their Champions League place at home, in front of their own fans with a game still to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle will head into the game as firm favourites, however, Dean Smith’s side know a win would give them back control of their own destiny heading into the final week of the season. Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about tonight’s game between Newcastle United and Leicester City:

When is Newcastle United v Leicester City?

The Premier League game between Newcastle United and Leicester City kicks-off at 8pm at St James’ Park. Andre Marriner will be the man in the middle and he will be assisted by Darren England on VAR duties.

Is Newcastle United v Leicester City on TV?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes, Newcastle United’s game with Leicester City will be broadcast on TV in the UK. Monday Night Football will begin at 7pm on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

How else can the game be followed?

BBC Radio Newcastle and TalkSport will have full radio commentary of the match. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will keep you up to date with all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold on what could be an extremely important night of football at St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s the latest injury news?

The hosts will be without Joe Willock after he left the pitch on Thursday night with a hamstring injury. Sean Longstaff may be available for selection after missing their last few outings with a foot injury.

Joe Willock was withdrawn during Newcastle's win over Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie and Emil Krafth will certainly miss the game. Lewis Miley, who was named on the bench for their win over Brighton, may once again feature as a substitute.

Leicester, meanwhile, will be without Caglar Soyuncu who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury. There are hopes that Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Kelechi Iheanacho will be fit to face the Magpies.

What are the latest betting odds?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United win: 1/3

Draw: 17/4

Leicester City win: 6/1