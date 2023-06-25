Yasir Al-Rumayyan has issued a message to Newcastle United fans ahead of the club's historic return to the Champions League after a 20-year absence.

The club's chairman, also governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which owns 80% of the club, was asked for his message to fans.

"We have one of the best fanbases in the Premier League, and, potentially, in the world," said Al-Rumayyan. "And I consider myself a fan, not only the chairman or the owner’s representative.

"I love the flags, the fan engagement. I did it once or twice, and I felt so proud. You feel that you’re part of a bigger thing, and this has to be a better thing than you are.

"We need to belong to something bigger than us, that can add a lot of emotional value and happiness to our lives. So that’s part of the magic of football."

