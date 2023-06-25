Yasir Al-Rumayyan's message to Newcastle United fans
Yasir Al-Rumayyan's reflected on Newcastle United's fourth-placed finish last season – and has issued a message to fans.
Yasir Al-Rumayyan has issued a message to Newcastle United fans ahead of the club's historic return to the Champions League after a 20-year absence.
Al-Rumayyan has reflected on the club's fourth-placed Premier League finish in an end-of-season interview.
The club's chairman, also governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which owns 80% of the club, was asked for his message to fans.
"We have one of the best fanbases in the Premier League, and, potentially, in the world," said Al-Rumayyan. "And I consider myself a fan, not only the chairman or the owner’s representative.
"I love the flags, the fan engagement. I did it once or twice, and I felt so proud. You feel that you’re part of a bigger thing, and this has to be a better thing than you are.
"We need to belong to something bigger than us, that can add a lot of emotional value and happiness to our lives. So that’s part of the magic of football."
Al-Rumayyan added: "I’d like to thank the supporters, the fans and the community from the bottom of my heart for all the support."