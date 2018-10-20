Yoshinori Muto handed Newcastle start as Paul Dummett returns from injury

Rafa Benitez has named his starting XI for this afternoon's home game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Newcastle United take on Chris Hughton's side looking for their first win of the season (3pm kick-off).

And manager Benitez has handed forward Muto – who scored against Manchester United before the international break – his first home league start.

Defender Paul Dummett returns from injury in place of Javier Manquillo in one change.

Newcastle are second-bottom of the Premier League with eight games played.

Brighton were promoted from the Championship with United the season before last.

Rafa Benitez and Yoshinori Muto.

“They are a good team," said Benitez. "When we were in the Championship and people were talking about Newcastle or Villa, but they were in four or five play-offs, so are a good team.

"They were promoted and have spent some money, and now they have more experience. Maybe they will have pressure.

"My job is to keep people calm, believing we can do well and not make mistakes with over-reactions if we win, lose or draw."

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Yedlin, Lascelles, Fernandez, Dummett; Shelvey, Diame; Ritchie, Perez, Kenedy; Muto. Subs: Darlow, Schar, Murphy, Hayden, Manquillo, Joselu, Atsu.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION: Ryan; Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Bong; Jahanbakhsh, Stephens, Kayal, Izquierdo; March; Murray. Subs: Button, Bissouma, Locadia, Andone, Knockaert, Balogun, Bernardo.