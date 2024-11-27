A former Newcastle United goalkeeper has opened up on his future.

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Loris Karius has admitted he could consider retiring as he continues to look for a new club almost six months after being released by the Magpies.

The German stopper was a somewhat surprise signing by United manager Eddie Howe when he penned a short-term deal in September 2022. After providing backup to first-choice keeper Nick Pope following an injury to Karl Darlow, Karius signed a contract extension keeping him on Tyneside until the end of a season where the Magpies ended their two-decade absence from the Champions League.

The former Liverpool star was also handed a surprise debut after Pope received a red card just a week before Newcastle faced Manchester United in the final of the Carabao Cup. With Martin Dubravka cup-tied after featuring for the Red Devils in the same competition during a loan spell at Old Trafford, Karius donned the gloves as the Magpies suffered a Wembley defeat.

The experienced stopper would make just one further appearance for Newcastle prior to his departure from St James Park during the summer after starting a Premier League defeat at Arsenal in February. Despite being the subject of reported interest from several Serie A and Saudi Pro League clubs, Karius remains a free agent and has now admitted he could focus his attention away from football if he does not receive an offer to return to the game.

He told SportBible: "If you've been out for as long as I have then you obviously have to consider retirement. I haven’t made a decision yet because there's no need to. I'm still fit. I still have all the potential and the ability. But if a door doesn't open then I have to be honest and say to myself, 'Listen. I've got many other things that I can pursue that excite me; that I enjoy and put effort into.' I don't think it would hit me that hard because I've already been going through this process over the last few years.

"You never know. A goalkeeper could get injured tomorrow and I get a call-up. Maybe in a week, I'll be in goal again. You never know. If that doesn't happen, I will probably still be in Italy, spending a lot of time with my family and progressing the music."