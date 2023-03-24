A mix of cynicism and intrigue surrounded the 1st Cloud Arena as Kevin Phillips prepared to meet the local and national media.

Just days earlier, South Shields chairman Geoff Thompson had made the surprise decision to hand the Sunderland legend his first role in management in what many viewed as the somewhat unexpected setting of the third tier of the non-league game. It was said that it would be a culture shock for a man used to gracing the likes of the Stadium of Light, Villa Park and Selhurst Park during a goal-laden playing career.

Yet Phillips, who began his career with non-league side Baldock Town, refuted those claims and insisted he was preparing to seize the opportunity presented to him and make a positive start to what he hoped would be a successful career in the dugout.

South Shields boss Kevin Phillips celebrates. Picture by Kev Wilson.

As the new Mariners boss sat with a table full of written media waiting for a hook to be dangled their way, Phillips showed little concern when posed with the question on everyone’s lips - could failure with South Shields end his managerial career before it had even begun? Being brutally honest, it seemed to be a common consensus among many of the individuals at the 1st Cloud Arena on that blustery January day.

A first home game in charge brought a hard-earned win against Witton Albion on a night when a quick temperature check among the Mariners faithful brought a similar mix of cynicism and intrigue that had been experienced among the press earlier that week.

Despite insisting he was there to secure promotion, away day blues put paid to Phillips hopes of landing a place in the National League North inside his first four months as a manager. If the 1st Cloud Arena saw South Shields show their strength, travelling on the road brought out their weaknesses and the momentum lost ultimately led to a play-off semi-final defeat against Warrington Town.

In the decade I have been working in the non-league media, I have always believed the making of a manager is their reaction to adversity. I saw it in Mike Williamson when Gateshead suffered their own play-off heartache against National League North rivals Boston United and I witnessed it in Michael Dunwell when Stockton Town fell to their FA Vase Final defeat against Thatcham Town. Both men showed understandable disappointment, a large dose of defiance, but more than anything, a determination to move on from the defeat and use anger as their energy to succeed in future.

As I stood alongside the Mariners manager in the aftermath of that defeat against Warrington, I sensed a familiar outlook from Phillips as he stressed his squad would have to be ready to hit the ground running when they returned for pre-season training. Changes were promised, the Mariners ranks would have a fresh feel about it as the former England striker put his own stamp on his squad ahead of his first full season in charge.

Backed by Thompson, Phillips’ squad was enhanced with experienced figures like Gary Liddle, Martin Smith and Michael Woods as the former Hartlepool United trio kickstarted a hectic summer in the transfer market. More new faces have been added to the squad throughout the season and the number of new additions had reached double figures when Jordy Mongoy joined from Wealdstone just before Christmas.

Despite the overhaul of his squad, and implementing slight changes in playing style, Phillips has maintained a push for promotion that has taken the Mariners to the brink of a long-awaited elevation into the National League North. There have unquestionably been some mistakes made, there have been underwhelming performances and there is without question room for further improvement over the coming months. Lacklustre displays in home defeats against Hyde United and FC United of Manchester are the biggest indicator of that fact.

But Phillips and his coaching staff deserve credit for attaining a high level of consistency during what may have felt like a long slog of a season. I have witnessed the likes of Darlington, Spennymoor Town and Blyth Spartans battle their way through the Northern Premier League’s top tier and it is a grind. Game-after-game, week-after-week, every point, every goal, every header and every tackle are contested as if it were the last of a player’s career.

Promotion, whether through a title win or the play-offs, is earned with blood, sweat and tears. Resilience to bounce back from setbacks is the biggest attribute any side striving for success can possess and the Mariners have shown they have that as recently as the last ten days.

South Shields’ trip to Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday has been postponed due to the weather.

The 2-1 defeat against FC United of Manchester could well have set nerves jangling, but, as Phillips stressed in his post-match chat with the media, the next game was now his only focus and that paid off with a crucial win at title rivals Hyde United. That win tees up this weekend’s home clash with second placed Radcliffe to perfection. A Mariners win takes them to the brink of what already feels like an inevitable title win and promotion into the second tier of the non-league game.

Many have suggested to me, with some merit, South Shields should have ‘walked the league’ given their full-time, professional status and the strong budget they possess. A win against Radcliffe on Non-League Day would take them 16 points clear of their visitors and a further point clear of Hyde United and Bamber Bridge, should they fail to pick up points in their respective visits to Lancaster City and Nantwich Town. They have lost just five games in 36 in a league that has no respect for name or status. Impressive statistics by any account.

The season has been a success, and Phillips, aided by his coaching staff, deserve great credit for their achievements throughout the last eight months, which I am sure they will receive when the final whistle is blown on the season.

