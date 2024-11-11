South Shields are back in National League North action when they visit Kidderminster Harriers on Tuesday night.

Elliott Dickman has described South Shields supporters as ‘the best fans in the league by far’ as the Mariners aim to rack up a third consecutive win.

After claiming all three points with a victory at Warrington Town last weekend, Dickman’s side put on a highly impressive performance against in-form Kings Lynn Town on Saturday as goals from Paul Blackett and Kyle Crossley gave the Mariners a 2-1 win in front of over 2,600 supporters at the 1st Cloud Arena. The promising upturn in form has brought an end to what had been a period of inconsistency that led to rising frustrations from Mariners supporters and coaching staff alike. A major test lies in wait at Kidderminster Harriers on Tuesday night - but Dickman is confident his side can continue to impress and reward their supporters with another hardworking display.

He told The Gazette: “The supporters were right to have those frustrations because we have the same frustrations. When they get behind us, they are the best fans in the division by far and that win was for them because they’re a huge part of our club, our journey and everything we want to do. I’m in a privileged position where I get to see these men train and work day-in, day-out to prepare for games and as staff we do the same. Hopefully the supporters enjoyed the game, they deserve that because we have all been a bit frustrated with the lack of consistency but the last two performances have been more like us and what we are about.”

Such is the close-knit nature of the National League North, a South Shields win at Kidderminster could would take Dickman’s side within three points of their hosts and to within striking distance of the play-off places. The former Newcastle United and Sunderland academy coach is looking forward to the test that his side will face and urged his players to be fully prepared for what lies ahead.

“We have to take what happened on Saturday, take that performance into the game. We know it will be a difficult game, they’re a big club, they’ve just come down from the National League and we absolutely have to be at our best. We will make sure we are as ready as we can be and we are looking forward to the challenge.”