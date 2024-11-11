The Newcastle United legend has assessed the recent upturn in results and performances from Eddie Howe's side.

The international break has come at the wrong time for Newcastle United after Eddie Howe’s men made it three consecutive wins in all competitions by coming from a goal down to beat Nottingham Forest.

After trailing to a first-half header from hosts centre-back Murillo, the Magpies produced arguably their best half of football this season to roar back into the game and claim a deserved three points. Alexander Isak netted for the fourth consecutive game with a clinical finish to get his side back on level-terms before a stunning strike from Joelinton and a neat finish from substitute Harvey Barnes ensured United head into the two-week break on a high note.

The upturn in performances since Howe’s men were edged out at Chelsea last month has been notable after they inflicted immediate revenge on the Blues in a Carabao Cup tie days later before taking maximum points from Premier League games against Arsenal and Forest. There have been a number of reasons why the Magpies have found improvement and are showing hints of the style that led them into a Champions League place two seasons ago - and club legend Alan Shearer has identified one key reason why they have gained momentum over the last fortnight.

He told The Rest is Football podcast: “He’s found the balance in midfield and that has been the big difference. That is where the change has been. Joe Willock has come in to the left of the three in midfield, Bruno in the middle and Longstaff just to the right. Joelinton has been either left side or right side, he played both sides today (against Forest), which allows Gordon to play left or right and I think that balance has worked perfectly. That has been the big difference and from winning against Chelsea, winning against Arsenal, winning again today, yes, they have got their mojo back, they’ve got their energy back and they look like they’re much more like the time from 18 months ago when they were really tough to play against.”

Shearer also picked out Willock for praise as he continues to make a big impact since he returned to the starting eleven in the recent weeks. Many have pointed to the energy and balance Willock provides in the heart of the United side - and Shearer believes the former Arsenal man is ‘a big part’ of how Newcastle play.

“He’s a really good player and the only problem he’s had is his injuries. If, and it’s a big if, he can stay clear of injuries, then not only for himself individually, big things, but he’s a big part of what Newcastle do and how they play.”

The Magpies are back in action when they host West Ham United on the final Monday of November.