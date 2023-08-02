The trio link up with the squad ahead of Saturday’s season opener against Alfreton Town as the Mariners prepare for their first game as a Vanarama National League North club.

Abbey will arrive from Alvechurch, subject to receiving FA clearance, having previously been a part of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ youth set-up and spent spells with Telford United, Stafford Rangers and Banbury United. The tall, Netherlands-born 21-year-old scored 19 goals in 53 appearances from midfield for Alvechurch last season.

Hasani and Martin are both additions from Gateshead. Midfielder Hasani his signed a season-long loan deal with Shields, having lined up for the Heed in last week’s pre-season friendly between the sides.

The 21-year-old is a product of Doncaster Rovers’ Academy and has also had stints on loan with Matlock Town, Basford United and Boston United. He made 20 appearances for Vanarama National League side Gateshead last season and is an all-rounder in the centre of the pitch.

Martin will complete the trio of signings subject to receiving FA clearance, and he will be hoping to make a similar impact in the division as he did in 2019-20, when he plundered 17 goals in 20 games for Guiseley. That earned the now 32-year-old a move to Harrogate Town before he spent last season with Gateshead.

South Shields manager Julio Arca said: “We’re delighted to have added three players of real quality to the squad. All three of them bring different attributes and increase the competition for places, which is vital for us moving forward.

“Two of them bring experience of playing in the league above and Jed is a young player with a lot of potential, so we’re excited to have them all with us. It’s all about bringing competition for places and keeping every player on their toes.

“We’re not just going to need 12 or 13 players this season; we need 18 or 19 players pushing each other and competing with each other, and these signings help us with that.”