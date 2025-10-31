South Shields will face League Two side Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup first round on Sunday lunchtime.

Ian Watson admitted he has been to ‘some dark places’ over a challenging year - but that has only enhanced the good feeling within the South Shields manager ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup first round tie with Shrewsbury Town.

The Mariners boss has enjoyed an overwhelmingly positive opening to his time as a manager as his side have lost just one of their first 16 games in all competitions throughout the opening two and a half months of the season. That is a complete contrast to Watson’s time working as assistant manager to former Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson during difficult spells at MK Dons and Carlisle United over the last 18 months.

South Shields manager Ian Watson (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

Watson admitted he found life difficult as his sides failed to claim successive wins over the 12 months leading up to his appointment at the 1st Cloud Arena - but he stressed he has come through it stronger as a coach and as a person.

He told The Gazette: “It gives you a full perspective on football and l didn’t win back-to-back games throughout the whole season last year.

“It was a really tough year but you always have to understand in football, you just have to keep going. Whether you are winning or you are losing every week, you still have to turn up every week and give everything you possibly have in the hope that it will eventually turn into the good times. Listen, I’ve got no doubt throughout my careers there will be more bad moments and they are the moments I will learn from a lot.

“Last season was tough but I feel like I could write a book on it given how much I have learn from it. I have become a better coach and I’d like to think I’ve become a better person from it and I have more of a desire to help people. With Sunday coming, I have sat back a couple of times and thought I need to take stock of last season in those tough moments, when you go to those dark places, and you have to appreciate the good moments.”

Value

Michael Appleton, Manager of Shrewsbury Town . (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Watson’s opposite number will be hoping to avoid a disappointing moment of his own as Michael Appleton’s Shrewsbury travel to the 1st Cloud Arena looking to continue a recent upturn in form. The Mariners boss has revealed his admiration for the former Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic manager and praised his willingness to take on a job at a club struggling at the wrong end of League Two.

He said: “His mannerisms on the side of the pitch, he comes across as a really good person and when you hear him in his interviews and see him with people. That’s the highest value for myself really. I always like the way his teams work for him. They run a lot, they try a lot, they fight for everything and it takes a really good manager to do that for you.

“He has coached at a really high level and he has taken on a job that not every coach would have taken on at a tough time for the football club and he’s really backed himself. He has got them levelled out, he’s doing a really good job and when you go into a football club that’s not thriving, it takes a big character to go in and turn it around and he’s doing that. I respect him a lot and I have a lot of admiration for what he does.”

Incredible

South Shields celebrate a goal in their FA Cup win against Chorley (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

Despite that clear appreciation for Appleton, the South Shields boss has burning desire to make life awkward for his counterpart and the Shrewsbury players when they make the long trip to the 1st Cloud Arena. The Mariners have become well known for their impressive attendances throughout their rise up the non-league pyramid and more of the same is expected this weekend as the tie heads towards a sell-out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watson has issued a rallying call to his players, coaching staff and the home faithful to ensure everyone is heading into Sunday’s clash with a full belief their side can progress into the second round draw.

“We hope to see the stadium full and everyone will get to see a really good game,” explained the Mariners boss. “The stadium is incredible, it wouldn’t look out of place in League Two, so the facilities and things like that, they (Shrewsbury) won’t feel too much difference. We’ve just got to make it feel as different as we can on the day so the fanbase have to be as loud as they can and they’re really close to the pitch which really helps if we want to put the opposition a little bit.

“As a team in terms of coaches and players, we have to make them feel it’s different and that we are not just turning up to make up the numbers and we believe we can win the game and have a real belief throughout the group we can play our way.”

