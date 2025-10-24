Watson delighted with Ward impact as South Shields prepare for Macclesfield test

National League North leaders South Shields will hope to make it 16 games unbeaten at Macclesfield on Saturday afternoon.

South Shields manager Ian Watson has backed Mariners star Dan Ward to continue improving ahead of Saturday’s visit to National League North rivals Macclesfield.

The former Newcastle United academy player spent time working under Watson at Gateshead before moving on to join Oldham Athletic during the summer of 2023. However, after a one-season stint at Boundary Park, Ward returned to the North East with South Shields but injuries meant he was limited to 20 league appearances during his first season at the 1st Cloud Arena.

Dan Ward celebrates after scoring South Shields' fourth goal in their 4-0 home win against Scarborough Athletic (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

Watson’s appointment as Mariners boss during the summer brought some frank conversations over Ward’s role in the side and the versatile winger has risen to the challenge with some impressive displays during an unbeaten start to the season that now spans 15 games in all competitions. The 28-year-old actually provided the first goal of the Watson era when he netted in an opening day home win against Marine and found the net once again by rounding off an impressive team goal in the midweek victory against promotion rivals Scarborough Athletic.

Watson revealed his delight over the impact Ward has made on his side during the opening two and a half months of the campaign and gave an insight into how his attitude has caught the eye during that time.

He told The Gazette: “I gave him a mention in the changing room and I don’t thing I’ve ever been in a changing room where everyone is so happy that someone has scored and played well. As a human being, he is just unbelievable and he runs so hard for the team, he never complains, he gives every little bit of support to the boys and he is outstanding around the place.

“When he has a night like that, it’s just really pleasing. I thought he was outstanding. His decision-making was better and he just needs to keep improving and getting better and we will give him as much love as we can because that’s what his thrives on. We are playing him in a different position and we had that conversation at the start of the season about where he’d fit in. He just jumps on board, he doesn’t grumble, he adapts and gives his all.”

Pressure

Paul Blackett celebrates after scoring in South Shields' 3-0 home win against National League North rivals Scarborough Athletic (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

There have been suggestions the FA Cup first round clash with League Two side Shrewsbury Town on Sunday week could mean South Shields taking their eye off the ball in their visit to Macclesfield. However, Watson refuted that suggestion and stated his players will focus on one game and one training session at a time as they chase success on a number of fronts.

He said: “If I am being honest, the cup tie doesn’t really make a difference to us because this Saturday is like a cup final for us and all our thoughts are on that and that alone - and once that’s done, the thoughts go towards training on Monday. Every game is huge for us and if you want to be a successful team, you have to embrace this weight and pressure to go and win every game.

“I had a season last year where I didn’t win back-to-back games and there is pressure that you feel because you want the boys to win and you want the boys to performance. But I would take this pressure over what I was feeling last season when every game was a struggle and you learn as a coach.”

