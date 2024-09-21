South Shields last-gasp draw with Chorley leaves Mariners boss buzzing
South Shields manager Elliott Dickman hailed the impact of Mackenzie Heaney and Sam Hodgson after they helped the Mariners battle to a 3-3 draw against Chorley.
The Mariners went into the game looking to bounce back from last weekend’s FA Cup hammering at the hands of Macclesfield - and perhaps some of that defeat played a part in a below-par first-half display as their visitors took a two-goal lead into half-time after Kole Hall and Ibou Touray found the net. However, a stunning strike from Mackenzie Heaney and an equaliser from Sam Hodgson helped Elliott Dickman’s side roar back into the game.
Veteran Mark Ellis looked to have snatched the points for the Magpies - but South Shields would not be denied and claimed a share of the points deep in second-half injury-time with Hodgson’s second goal of the day. Dickman praised the performance of his goalscorers and admitted the comeback had left him ‘buzzing’ for his side as they moved on from their cup disappointment.
He told the club website: “Brilliant, two absolutely brilliant lads. Mackenzie is an absolute machine, he’s played a number of roles for us and number of positions, he’s super fit, super determined, he’s a proper team player, not that the other lads aren’t because we’ve got a number of lads that are but Mackenzie was excellent. (I am) delighted for Hodgy, delighted he’s got his goals. He’s a fox in the box and he took his goals well. I’m buzzing for them all but I’m delighted for every single one of them.”
Dickman also reserved praise for goalkeeper Myles Boney’s reaction after the Mariners boss opted to hand a start to young stopper Kyle Seymour.
He explained: “We made a difficult decision with the goalkeeping situation and I thought Myles, on the touchline, from a team-mates point of view, he was brilliant. Some of the information he was giving from the dugout was first class and that just speaks volumes of his as a person and as a character.”
The Mariners are back in action next weekend when they make the long trip to National League North newcomers Needham Market.
