'No soft touch' - Hebburn Town boss pleased to prove a point with Lancaster City win

Hebburn Town returned to winning ways on home soil on Saturday.

Hebburn Town manager Daniel Moore believes his side’s 2-1 home win against Lancaster City shows his players are proving they are ‘no soft touch’ at a higher level.

The Hornets went into Saturday’s home clash looking to put a positive end of a difficult week after they were knocked out of the FA Cup at Chester last weekend before crashing to a 6-2 home defeat against Whitby Town in midweek. There was some positive news for Moore as club captain Amar Purewal returned from injury and the experienced striker shook off an early knock to put his side in front in the second minute of first-half injury-time.

Hebburn Town celebrate one of their goals in Saturday's 2-1 home win against Lancaster City (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Lancaster, who were unbeaten in the league prior to their visit to Hebburn, hit back nine minutes into the second-half when Charlie Bailey’s effort took a deflection off a home defender before beating on-loan Sunderland youngster Adam Richardson. However, the Hornets would not be denied and they grabbed a deserved win eight minutes from time when Jack Donaghy fired beyond visitors keeper James McClenaghan.

Moore praised his players for the reaction they have shown after suffering two setbacks earlier in the week and admitted he has been delighted by how they keep proving the doubters wrong during their first season in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

He told The Gazette: “We were bang on it today and we probably created enough chances to win a couple of games - but we were also nice and solid. I can see why Lancaster hadn’t lost before the game because they’re a good side but we caused them problems from minute one. I know what I’ve got in that dressing room and I knew I’d get a reaction after the nature of the defeats we had earlier in the week. The lads just go out and prove people wrong and we love that about them. I’m not saying it’s a lack of respect from certain teams - but some may see we have just come up and think we are a soft touch. We could be playing Manchester United and the lads would show no fear and would go out and give it their all because they know it’s the minimum we expect”

The Hornets take a break from their league campaign when they travel to Northern League Division Two side Esh Winning in the Durham Challenge Cup on Tuesday.