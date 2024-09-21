Jarrow boss Malia hails FA Vase heroics as Boldon 'devastated' by late draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It was a day of contrasting emotions for Jarrow and Boldon CA.

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia reflected on ‘the best moment of his career’ as his side saw off Seaham Red Star to secure a place in Monday’s FA Vase first round draw.

After a quiet opening half-hour it was the hosts that struck first as the prolific Lutfur Karim opening the scoring - but they were pegged back within 60 seconds as Harvey Fletcher produced the perfect response for Mark Collingwood’s men. The game was turned on its head 11 minutes into the second-half when Tom Lawson fired Red Star in front for the first time in the time in the tie. That looked to have put Collingwood’s men into Monday’s first round draw - but they had to withstand waves of some late pressure from Malia’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action from Jarrow's FA Vase second qualifying round win against Seaham Red Star (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eventually, with 93 minutes on the clock, Jarrow were able to force the tie into a penalty shoot-out when substitute Simon Farrier came off the bench to snatch a last-gasp equaliser. The omens weren’t on Jarrow’s side as their manager admitted he had failed to win a shoot-out in 15 years in the dugout - but that all changed as his side held their nerve to claim a 3-2 win from the spot and secure a place in the first round for the first time since 2020. Jarrow boss Malia stressed the tie was always ‘a free hit’ for his players as they faced higher-level opposition and described their performance as ‘first class’.

He told The Gazette: “The crowd definitely came out as I asked them too and they helped us in the last ten minutes when we needed them. They pushed us on during that time and we couldn’t do it without them. The pressure was on Seaham ahead of the tie, it was a free-hit for us as the lower-ranked team and we went and did the job. It was important to win because we have gone back-to-basics a little bit and maybe lost our identity. It was first class from us and it’s just gone perfectly. We’ve won two games in the Vase, it’s probably the best moment in my managerial career and I think it’s the first penalty shoot-out I’ve won in 15 years as a manager. I think the lads want an away trip for the journey down there but we will have anyone at home."

Jarrow will hope to build on their Vase heroics when they return to Northern League action with a home game against FC Hartlepool next Saturday afternoon.

Boldon boss ‘devastated’ by late draw

Boldon CA joint-manager Dan Crooks urged his side to ‘grow up’ after a last-gasp equaliser robbed them of a first win of the season in Saturday’s home game against Northern League Division Two rivals Sunderland RCA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crooks and fellow joint-manager David Palmer kicked off their managerial reign with a 1-1 home draw against Alnwick Town last weekend as an equaliser inside the final seven minutes prevented the newly-appointed duo from making the perfect start at the Villa. There was more late heartache on Wednesday night when a 96th minute goal condemned them to a 1-0 defeat at Grangetown Boys Club and an uncomfortably familiar pattern continued to emerge in Saturday’s draw with fellow strugglers RCA.

Boldon CA joint-manager Dan Crooks and player-coach Shaun Newbrook (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

All was going to plan for Crooks and Palmer when Kaue Foy put their side in front ten minutes before half-time after the visitors had missed an early penalty. Boldon were reduced to ten men with 20 minutes remaining when Robbie Gateshill saw red and RCA made the most of their numerical advantage when George Pinder fired home an equaliser in the fourth minute of second-half injury-time.

Speaking after the game, a frustrated Crooks told The Gazette: “It’s a last minute goal that has done us again and we are devastated. The performances are not getting the points on the board unfortunately and we need to grow up as a team and we need to do that fast. It’s three games in a row where we haven’t seen it out and what should have been seven points is now only two points, so it’s onto next week to see if we can go one better.”

Boldon are back in action when they host Billingham Synthonia at the Villa next weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FA Vase second qualifying round results

Chester-le-Street United 0-3 FC Hartlepool, Penrith 1-2 Padiham, Harrogate RA 2-2 Whitley Bay (Harrogate RA win 4-3 on penalties), North Shields 3-0 Billingham Town, Jarrow 2-2 Seaham Red Star (Jarrow win 3-2 on penalties), Prudhoe YC 6-1 West Allotment Celtic, Esh Winning 0-1 Marske United, Guisborough Town 2-1 Shildon, Horden CW 1-0 Kendal Town, Campion 2-0 Billingham Synthonia, Ryton and Crawcrook Albion 5-2 Garstang, Crook Tow 0-0 Holker Old Boys (Crook Town win 4-2 on penalties), Northallerton Town P-P Bedlington Terriers (Terriers unable to field a team), Yorkshire Amateur 3-1 Newcastle Benfield, Redcar Athletic 1-1 West Auckland Town (Redcar Athletic win 5-4 on penalties), Easington Colliery 1-3 Boro Rangers

Ebac Northern League results

Division One: Newcastle Blue Star 1-0 Birtley Town, Whickham 1-2 Tow Law Town Division Two: Washington 0-1 Thornaby, Boldon CA 1-1 Sunderland RCA, Chester-le-Street Town 2-0 Newcastle University, Darlington Town 2-1 Grangetown Boys Club, Yarm and Eaglescliffe 3-0 Alnwick Town, Redcar Town 4-1 Sunderland West End