South Shields return to the 1st Cloud Arena to face National League North rivals Kidderminster Harriers this weekend.

Elliott Dickman is looking forward to a long-awaited return to the 1st Cloud Arena as South Shields prepare to host Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday afternoon.

The Mariners have endured round trips totalling just over 1,400 miles over the last fortnight as they have claimed six points from games at King’s Lynn Town, Radcliffe, Farsley Celtic and Peterborough Sports. The two wins came in the last two of those games and that has built up some momentum as Dickman and his players prepare to face play-off contenders Kidderminster Harriers in the first of two home games inside three days.

South Shields manager Elliott Dickman praised his side after their 1-0 home win against Buxton (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

An already depleted Mariners squad has been further hit by Stockport County’s decision to recall young midfielder Ashton Mee from his season-long loan at the 1st Cloud Arena - but Dickman has insisted his players are fully prepared for another big test as they finally return to their home patch.

He told the Gazette: “It feels like we’ve been sat on the bus forever and a day and we know some of the performances and results haven’t gone our way. The last two have been encouraging and the performances in those games were really positive so we want to build on them. The 1st Cloud Arena is a special venue and we know we always play our best football there in front of our incredible supporters, who have been unbelievable throughout these four away games and have backed out around the country. We have had some bad injuries this season but in the last month, our small squad has been hit again, and with Ashton going back to Stockport, we have 16 players. That is what it is but the lads are still looking really strong and that’s testament to the coaching and recovery programmes we have in place.”

Dickman also praised the impact of former loan star Mee after he enjoyed a productive spell with the Mariners over the last eight months. The 18-year-old midfielder initially joined South Shields ahead of the season and has gone on to make 35 appearances in the National League North during what was the first loan move of his young career. The former Newcastle United and Sunderland academy coach admitted it was disappointing to lose Mee’s services but wished the youngster well for the future.

Ashton Mee celebrates scoring South Shields second goal in their 2-1 home win against Warrington Town (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

He said: “Ash is still only 18 and isn’t 19 until the summer, we should not forget that. He was telling me this has been the most amount of football he has played in his career and he has done fantastic for us. He’s got a future ahead of him and I know he will continue working hard. It’s disappointing that he’s going back but he is Stockport’s player so they have the right to do what they want with him and we just wish him all of the best for everything he does in the future."

Dickman confirmed both Dillon Morse and Tom Allan will be unavailable as they continue their comeback from injury.

