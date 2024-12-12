On-loan South Shields forward Tom Allan (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

A former Newcastle United youngster made an instant impact during his loan spell with National League North club South Shields.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Newcastle United forward Tom Allan has revealed South Shields manager Elliott Dickman played a ‘massive part’ in his decision to spend the rest of the season with the Mariners.

After spending the last month on loan at Spennymoor Town, the Gateshead forward was granted another loan spell away from the National League club when he joined South Shields earlier this week. The former Newcastle United winger, who made one senior appearance for the Magpies, made an immediate impact when he scored twice on his debut in Tuesday night’s 7-0 demolition of Rushall Olympic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On-loan South Shields forward Tom Allan (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

Speaking after that win, Allan praised Dickman’s approach towards his players and revealed the impact the Mariners boss made on him during his time at Newcastle’s academy had left a lasting impression.

He told The Gazette: “Once I knew the interest was there, he was a massive part of my decision to come here. I know a few of the lads from my time at Gateshead and elsewhere but Elliott was massive for me because we had a brilliant relationship from when we were at Newcastle together so it was a pretty straightforward one when the approach was made. The football side is one thing but the personal side is massive because the relationship he has with players, I’d get messages from him on birthdays and Christmases even when I wasn’t playing for him. It’s nice to be appreciated.”

Allan has endured a mixed time during his time at Gateshead after joining the Tynesiders in the aftermath of his release from Newcastle in the summer of 2022. The forward scored his first Heed goal on just his third appearance in a 1-1 home draw against Notts County but injuries and an ongoing fitness battle left him to make just seven appearances for Gateshead. After spending time on loan at Spennymoor during the season, Allan experience similar misfortune last season but he did play a significant role in the Heed’s FA Trophy Final win against Solihull Moors in May.

By his own admission, Allan enjoyed playing under former Gateshead manager Rob Elliot but with the final six months of his current Gateshead deal now approaching, the 25-year-old is now looking to prove himself at South Shields after being granted a loan move away from the international Stadium by his successor Carl Magnay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I just want to earn a full-time deal anywhere and I just want to play and enjoy my football. Under Gateshead with Rob (Elliot) I was really enjoying it and playing a lot of games. But football is football, Mags (Magnay) has come in and wants to do something different. That’s just one of those things really but I back myself to be able to do well at this level and the one above so it’s now about me proving people wrong.”

Allan will hope to build on his impressive debut for South Shields when the Mariners visit National League North leaders Curzon Ashton on Saturday afternoon.