A former Newcastle United midfielder is enjoying a different role with National League North club South Shields.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2005/06 season was a curious one for Newcastle United as they watched their club struggling to hit form for large parts of the campaign - despite making a number of high profile signings during the summer.

With the Sir Bobby Robson era now banked as a cherished memory, Graeme Souness was attempting to put his own stamp on the Magpies squad and that included the signings of Chelsea midfielder Scott Parker, Turkish international Emre and a club record signing in the form of Real Madrid and England striker Michael Owen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were some highlights with a 4-2 win at West Ham United and a 1-0 home victory against Arsenal representing rare positives - but the season appeared to be petering out when Souness was dismissed in early February. Academy director Glenn Roeder was placed in charge, Alan Shearer hit a record breaking 201st goal for the club on his managerial debut and United embarked on a run of 10 wins in their last 15 games to sneak into the much maligned Intertoto Cup.

South Shields assistant manager Matty Pattison (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

The final run-in to the end of the season also brought a senior debut for South African-born midfielder Matty Pattison as he moved on from two serious knee injuries during his time in the Magpies academy to make first-team appearances against Everton, West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City during the final months of the campaign. Pattison would make a further seven Premier League appearances during the following season and appearing against Serie A club Palermo in the UEFA Cup on the night Tim Krul made a stunning debut and a 17-year-old Andy Carroll became the youngest ever player to represent the Magpies in European competition.

After leaving United in November 2007, Pattison went on to play for the likes of Norwich City and South African side Bidvest Wits before returning to the North East to spend time with non-league clubs Gateshead, Blyth Spartans, Whickham and Dunston UTS. Success was also found with South Shields and Pattison has now stepped into an assistant manager role with the National League North club after working with the Mariners International Academy.

The twice-capped South Africa international is relishing the opportunity to work under South Shields manager and former Magpies academy coach Elliott Dickman - and has been impressed with the changes that have been made at the club after his initial departure in the summer of 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The Gazette: “I’m really enjoying it and I knew some of the boys and the staff anyway so it’s been an easy transition for me - but one that I have enjoyed. It’s a good thing for the club, you’ve got someone stepping up from the academy to a first-team role, it shows that there is a progression there and that’s what the club is about.

He continued: “It was a bit of a no-brainer to step into that role and it’s one I am enjoying. (There has been) a lot of change, a lot of good change, a big new stand that I haven’t had the pleasure of playing in front of - but there are a lot of good things happening at the club and I want to help us kick on again. You can come in everyday, the boys are in their environment, they’re together a lot so it does build that togetherness as a squad and a group so it’s a key thing for us.”

Getty Images

Pattison’s playing career saw him work under the likes of European Cup winner Gary Mills, Bulgarian legend Hristo Stoichkov and former Netherlands international Johan Neeskens. The Mariners number two admitted he has taken some positive methods from his former managers - and is hoping he can add them to his own style as South Shields look to embark on an improved run of form between now and the end of the season.

He said: “You have got to (take inspiration from managers you’ve worked under). I think there are some big characters I’ve played for so if you take bits from all of them and put them in with your own identity, that’s what I try to do. I like to keep that core bit bit as myself and that’s what I want to keep doing.”

Your next Newcastle United read: I rejected Newcastle United transfer whilst at Everton despite talks with Alan Shearer and Sir Bobby Robson