South Shields made it seven wins from nine in the Pitching In Northern Premier League by overcoming Marine in a feisty affair at 1st Cloud Arena on Saturday. Picture by Kev Wilson.

Jordy Mongoy's clinical finish midway through the first half put the league leaders in front, but Hayden Campbell's header sent the sides in level at the break.

The Mariners came out from the interval in determined mood and re-claimed the lead from the penalty spot, with Darius Osei converting from 12 yards.

Marine's Mark Howarth was red carded in the aftermath of the goal for his continued protestations to the penalty and despite a spirited late show from the visitors, Shields saw it out to stretch their advantage at the summit to five points.

They started the game well and almost scored inside 10 minutes, but Darius Osei was denied by goalkeeper Bayleigh Passant after a flick from Dillon Morse.

Mackenzie Heaney fired over from distance as Shields maintained some early pressure before they found the breakthrough in the 23rd minute.

Robert Briggs played a superb pass over the top which Mongoy latched onto before producing a beautiful, dinked finish to grab his fourth goal for the club.

Marine responded impressively and won a series of corners, one of which was brilliantly tipped over by Myles Boney, with Sol Solomon's strike destined for the roof of the net.

The Lilywhites pressed their hosts back and found an equaliser when Solomon did well down the right of the area and sent in a terrific ball to the back post which Hayden Campbell headed in.

The home team started the second half brightly and went close to slicing their opponents apart on three occasions, but the final pass narrowly eluded them.

That changed just before the hour as Tom Broadbent retrieved an over-hit corner before being tripped by Howarth as the referee pointed to the spot. Osei stepped up and slotted the penalty into the bottom-right corner to hand his side a lead they would not relinquish.

Howarth continued his protests after the goal and received a straight red card to make it a double-blow for Marine, but the visitors performed admirably with 10 players to make it something of a nervy ending for Shields.

A flurry of yellow cards were brandished as the game became increasingly tetchy, and there was an opportunity for the Mariners to seal the points when Blair Adams was played in by Osei, but Passant made a fine save with his foot.

There were further chances to extend the advantage but Marine forced some pressure of their own in the closing stages, with Boney claiming a number of dangerous set-pieces before making a tremendous fingertip stop from Mo Touray in stoppage time as Shields saw things through.

They are back in action next Saturday when they travel to Guiseley.

South Shields: Boney, Hunter, Broadbent, Liddle, Morse, Smith, Mongoy (Mottley-Henry 81), Briggs, Osei (Alessandra 90+5), Heaney, Adams (c). Subs not used: Doherty, Woods, Gomes.

Goals: Mongoy (23), Osei (pen 59).

