South Shields set challenge ahead of Scunthorpe United clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Shields interim manager Elliott Dickman has called on his side to move on from their defeat against Darlington by landing a blow on one of their rivals for a National League North play-off spot.

The Mariners suffered an early blow in Saturday’s defeat against the Quakers when midfielder Robert Briggs was shown a straight red card for bringing down Cedric Main as his former team-mate made his way in on goal. Main and Will Hatfield scored two quickfire goals in the second-half to put the visitors in control before Dickman’s ranks were further depleted by a controversial red card shown to midfielder Will Jenkins.

Elliott Dickman encourages CJ Clarke

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Late goals from full-back Kallum Griffiths and former Sunderland academy forward Mitch Curry only heightened the frustration for the Mariners faithful as their North East rivals boosted their bid to avoid relegation with a big win. For South Shields, the focus goes immediately on a big game against Scunthorpe United on Tuesday night as the Iron visit the 1st Cloud Arena just under 18 months after they suffered a shock FA Cup fourth qualifying defeat at the hands of the Mariners.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s game, former Newcastle United coach Dickman told The Gazette: “That one has gone in my eyes and there are positives in performances before that one so we need to get back to that level that we have shown in previous weeks. That has to be a one-off. We have aspirations to be successful and for that to happen we have to make sure every single aspect of our game is really good.

“That’s with and without the ball, our discipline, our concentration levels, everything has to be really good. It’s an exciting game against Scunthorpe, we can’t dwell on Darlington because if we do that, Tuesday will suddenly become an even bigger test for us as a group because they are a top side in my eyes.”