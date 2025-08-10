Watson sees room for improvement as South Shields win the battle of the Mariners

South Shields got their National League North season underway with a narrow home win against Marine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Watson admitted there was room for improvement from his South Shields players after they started their season with a narrow home win against National League North rivals Marine.

Watson handed debuts to summer signings Jaspar Sheik, Dan Dodds, Robbie Tinkler, Ethan Mann and Cain Sykes and there was a start for academy product Dan Savage after he spent last season out on loan at Blyth Spartans and Hebburn Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Shields manager Ian Watson (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

However, it was one of the players the new Mariners boss inherited from predecessor Elliott Dickman that made the difference as midfielder Dan Ward, who worked under Watson during his time at Gateshead, got the only goal of the game at the 1st Cloud Arena.

After what had been a positive summer on and off the pitch, claiming an opening day win was just what was required to carry further momentum into the opening month of the season - but Watson refused to get too carried away as he pointed to a number of areas for improvement from the performance.

He told the club website: “There were some things I am really pleased with in terms of how we fought, how we clung on, we dealt with a lot of long balls, we defended excellently and we stuck together as a team. It’s really important that we know the boys have that side of them where they are willing to fight and they are willing to scrap for three points.

“But in terms of how we were on the ball and in terms of what we’ve asked the boys to carry out in possession, I think we still need to get a lot better at that and that responsibility lies with myself and the coaches to get us there. We are going to have to address it this week and work really hard to get better before next week - but this is a process and we are in the really early stages of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deserved

Dan Ward scores the only goal in South Shields narrow home win against National League North rivals Marine (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

The defining moment in the game came just before the break as former Gateshead and Oldham Athletic midfielder Ward grabbed the only goal of the game as he raced on to a cross from Blackett before beating visitors goalkeeper Matteo Spinelli. Watson admitted the goal had its roots in hard work on the training pitch throughout the summer and stressed his delight for the player that made the difference in the opening competitive fixture of his managerial reign.

He said: “We worked with Dan a lot and the other players in that position in terms of when they arrived in the box and the timing that they need to arrive and to get a goal from it is really pleasing. I thought Dan worked really hard today, he ran a lot, he made a lot of good runs and he deserved his goal. I’m really pleased for him.”

The Mariners now have a free midweek as they prepare to travel to Leamington next Saturday before hitting the road once again to take on Alfreton Town on Tuesday week.