South Shields fell to a narrow defeat at National League North rivals Brackley Town on Saturday.

South Shields manager Elliott Dickman described his side’s narrow defeat at Brackley Town as ‘a tough one to take’.

The Mariners made the long trip to St James Park with new loan signings Joe Richards and Anton Dudik in their squad after they were secured on respective month-long deals from Leeds United and Carlisle United. The duo were both handed starts by Dickman as the former Newcastle United and Sunderland academy coach looked to help his side bounce back from a frustrating home defeat against Radcliffe in midweek.

South Shields manager Elliott Dickman (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

But frustration proved to be the prominent emotion once again for the Mariners as they aimed to breakthrough a Saints side renowned for their defensive discipline and organisation. That meant it should be no surprise Dickman’s side struggled to find a breakthrough despite creating a number of positive situations throughout the opening 45 minutes. However, the second-half was edged by the hosts and they duly collected all three points and inflicted a second consecutive defeat on the Mariners thanks to a George Carline goal 20 minutes from time.

Dickman bemoaned his side’s inability to maintain their levels for the entire 90 minutes and believes that ultimately cost them a chance to collect any reward for their efforts against a Saints side expected to challenge for National League North play-off place this season.

He told The Gazette: “There was nothing in the game really - but I thought we were good in the first-half and we weren’t as good as we should have been in the second-half. They had a bit more momentum but it was a nip and tuck game and one goal either way was always going to win it. Unfortunately it went their way.

“We have a good style of playing and a way of doing things but we need to be doing that over 90 minutes rather than in patches or for half a game. We had chances, a few half-chances but when you don’t take them you give a chance to a side like Brackley and sides like them will take them. Ultimately we were on the wrong side of a difficult defeat and from our point of view, it’s a hard one to take from a game that could have gone either way.”

The Mariners now have a free midweek as they look to prepare for next weekend’s visit to old foes Warrington Town.