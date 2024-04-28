South Shields striker 'open-minded' over future ahead of talks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sam Hodgson remains ‘open-minded’ about his future at South Shields after rounding off an impressive loan spell at Morpeth Town with a hat-trick in their 6-0 hammering of Stafford Rangers.

The Mariners academy product joined their former Northern Premier League rivals on a season-long loan deal last summer and has thrived on the responsibility of becoming the Highwaymen’s main threat at the top end of the pitch. After plundering his way to 22 goals ahead of Saturday’s meeting with already relegated Stafford, Hodgson put on quite the show in front of the watching Elliott Dickman with an eye-catching treble as he signed off from life at Craik Park in some style.

Morpeth Town striker Sam Hodgson is proving deadly in front of goal. Picture: George Davidson

Dickman will hold talks with members of his squad over the coming weeks after it was confirmed the former Newcastle United and Sunderland coach had penned a two-year deal to take permanent charge of the Mariners following a progressive interim tenure. Sorting Hodgson’s future will be on his list of priorities - and the striker admitted he is open to all possibilities.

He told The Gazette: “I just have to go in open-minded and see where things take me. He (Dickman) was here today, I saw him before he left and it was nice to see him. I will see what happens over the summer. You never know what’s around the corner in football so you just have to take everything as it comes really. I just want to give my all and you never know what door will open."

After scoring twice on several occasions throughout a goal-laden season in Northumberland, Hodgson was delighted to finally get a hat-trick as a youthful Morpeth side romped to a big win over their beleaguered visitors.