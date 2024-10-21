South Shields urged to show more of the same against Radcliffe after weekend win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Shields are back in National League North action when they host Radcliffe on Tuesday night.

Elliott Dickman wants more of the same from his South Shields players as they look to make it two wins in three days when they host Radcliffe on Tuesday night.

The Mariners made a welcome return to winning ways on Saturday when a scrappy goal from centre-back Tom Broadbent and a solid defensive display were enough to see off in-form Leamington at the 1st Cloud Arena. The win was the Mariners first since the first midweek of September was took them to within three points of the National League North play-off places ahead of Tuesday’s quickfire return to their home. Ahead of the game, Dickman challenged his squad to be ‘the best version of themselves’ as they look to pick up another win in front of the home faithful.

He told The Gazette: “The main thing we have to do is backup our performance and result from the win and make sure we do what we did well on Saturday against Radcliffe on Tuesday night. I say this all of the time but we have to make sure we are the best version of ourselves because we are a joy to watch when we do that. There will be the same messages to do the basics well, do the right things and go out and do what we can to get another positive result.”

Myles Boney looks set to be handed another start in goal after the former Blackpool stopper marked his return to the side with a solid display and a clean sheet in Saturday’s win. Dickman has been impressed with the attitude shown by Boney after he was replaced by youngster Kyle Seymour and praised his solid performance at the weekend.

The former Newcastle United and Sunderland academy coach said: “The clean sheet was huge because we talk about wanting to be difficult to play against and that’s a big part of it. We have to pay credit to Myles because we made a tough decision to take him out and give Kyle a chance. Kyle has done really well for us during that time but we looked really solid (against Leamington) and Myles reaction to not playing has been first class.”