South Shields v Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup: Ticket prices and priority information released

The match, which has been selected for live coverage on BBC One, will kick-off at 12pm on Saturday, November 5th.

It is set to be one of the most significant days in the club’s modern history and tickets are expected to be in demand.

The club is working with its ticketing provider to make tickets available at the earliest opportunity.

South Shields boss Kevin Phillips.

Season ticket holders will receive a priority period.

A club statement read: “Our aim is for this to begin at 12pm on Monday, October 24th, but this will be confirmed in due course.

“There will also be a priority period for those who purchased tickets for the Scunthorpe United match in the previous round. Tickets will be available to purchase in person only during this period, which is planned to be between 12pm and 2pm, and 6pm to 8pm, on Wednesday.

"Further details will be confirmed in due course and these tickets will be sold in person only because of the complexity involved with setting up such a system of priority online, and due to the fact our small and hard-working office team are likely to be extremely stretched during this time. We envisage that all supporters who would like a ticket will be able to secure one after the general sale period begins at 12pm on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Forest Green supporters will receive a separate link from which to purchase tickets, with the two sets of supporters to be segregated.”

How much are the tickets?

The club statement added: “Discussions have taken place over recent days regarding ticket pricing for this fixture, as an agreement from both clubs is required for Emirates FA Cup matches.

The following prices have been agreed:

Advertisement Hide Ad

STANDING

Adults £15

Students, over-65s, disabled supporters £10

Under-16s £6

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEATING

Adults £17

Students, over-65s, disabled supporters £12

Under-16s £8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any other information for South Shields supporters?

The club statement added: “Supporters are advised to monitor the club’s website and social media channels in the days ahead for confirmation on when tickets will be made available.

“A number of hospitality experiences can be purchased now, with availability limited.

“There is one corporate hospitality box available, with a box for 10 people priced at £499. Highlights of this package include a selection of hot and cold food, access to exclusive drinks packages, premium seating in the new stand, and a match programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hospitality can also be purchased in the Shipley Heating Lounge, priced at £45, with a £10 reduction for South Shields season ticket holders. This includes a breakfast-style two-course meal, premium seating in the new stand and a match programme.

“If your child would like to be a mascot – and potentially feature live on the BBC! – this is priced at £50 and places will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.