Steve Bruce hit by fresh injury worry at Newcastle United
Steve Bruce has a major injury worry ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ visit to St James’s Park.
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 6:00 am
Bruce is sweating on the availability of Fabian Schar ahead of Sunday’s game.
The defender suffered a knee injury in Newcastle United’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend.
And Schar is doubtful for the televised game against Wolves.
Bruce, United’s head coach, has Paul Dummett and Federico Fernandez available, while Florian Lejeune is close a return from knee surgery.