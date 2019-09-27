Steve Bruce reacts to £300m Newcastle United takeover bid

Steve Bruce has reacted to Peter Kenyon’s proposed £300million takeover of Newcastle United.

By Miles Starforth
Friday, 27th September 2019, 09:30 am
Steve Bruce.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive has put together a consortium intent on buying the club – and an offer has been made to owner Mike Ashley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“News to me,” said United’s head coach, speaking ahead of Sunday’s game against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. “It’s not something I can comment on – I haven’t heard anything.”

Newcastle was put up for sale in late 2017. Asked if he had spoken to Ashley about the possibility of a takeover when he took the job, Bruce said: “It’s something that didn’t come into any conversation.

“It’s happened that many times, even reading about it from afar. I didn’t really go into it when talked about the job. You’re asking the wrong person. I can’t influence anything like that.”