Steve Bruce reacts to £300m Newcastle United takeover bid
Steve Bruce has reacted to Peter Kenyon’s proposed £300million takeover of Newcastle United.
The former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive has put together a consortium intent on buying the club – and an offer has been made to owner Mike Ashley.
“News to me,” said United’s head coach, speaking ahead of Sunday’s game against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. “It’s not something I can comment on – I haven’t heard anything.”
Newcastle was put up for sale in late 2017. Asked if he had spoken to Ashley about the possibility of a takeover when he took the job, Bruce said: “It’s something that didn’t come into any conversation.
“It’s happened that many times, even reading about it from afar. I didn’t really go into it when talked about the job. You’re asking the wrong person. I can’t influence anything like that.”