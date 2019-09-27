Steve Bruce reveals fresh Jonjo Shelvey injury blow
Jonjo Shelvey is out of Newcastle United's visit to the King Power Stadium.
Friday, 27th September 2019, 09:30 am
Updated
Friday, 27th September 2019, 09:13 am
Shelvey – who has been hampered by a longstanding thigh injury – struggled against Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.
And the midfielder will miss Sunday’s game against Leicester City with a hamstring problem.
Head coach Steve Bruce said: “Shevey’s out with a hamstring. He picked it up in the game last week.
“He’s been hampered by a thigh injury. It’s still not 100% right.”