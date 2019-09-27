Steve Bruce reveals fresh Jonjo Shelvey injury blow

Jonjo Shelvey is out of Newcastle United's visit to the King Power Stadium.

By Miles Starforth
Friday, 27th September 2019
Updated Friday, 27th September 2019, 09:13 am
Jonjo Shelvey.

Shelvey – who has been hampered by a longstanding thigh injury – struggled against Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

And the midfielder will miss Sunday’s game against Leicester City with a hamstring problem.

Head coach Steve Bruce said: “Shevey’s out with a hamstring. He picked it up in the game last week.

“He’s been hampered by a thigh injury. It’s still not 100% right.”