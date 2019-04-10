Ex-Sunderland star David Meyler to miss clash with old club as Coventry City hit by double injury blow

Former Sunderland midfielder David Meyler will miss a return to the Stadium of Light this weekend after being ruled out for the rest of the season.

The Irishman dislocated his shoulder and suffered ligament damage playing for Coventry City in their 0-0 draw with Bristol Rovers.

Meyler, on loan at the Sky Blues from Reading, will undergo an operation today and won't play again this term.

It means the Republic of Ireland international, who played 25 times for Sunderland between 2008 and 2013, misses out on a return to Wearside.

"Dave Meyler is undergoing surgery, which is not good news because that's him done for the season," confirmed Coventry boss Mark Robins.

"They are going to put his shoulder back into place and repair all the ligaments, which have gone.

"But he will be staying here for his rehabilitation, which is good because he's such a great lad to have around the place."

Meyler came on as a sub for fellow midfielder Tom Bayliss on Saturday, but lasted just 10 minutes before being forced off.

Bayliss will also miss out on the Stadium of Light clash. He fell awkwardly against Bristol Rovers and broke his arm.

There's more encouraging news, for Robins, however, about centre-half Jordan Willis who sat out the weekend's match with a knee injury suffered against Barnsley the week before.

The Coventry chief said: “He blocked a shot last week and it opened his joint up and as soon as that happens with Jordan you know he’s going to struggle with it because of his knee.

“There’s a bit of swelling but I am hopeful that he can be available for us this weekend. But having said that, Tom Davies has done nothing wrong, defended really well so let’s see.

“He did really well against Bristol Rovers, although it's different kettle of fish against a brilliant Sunderland squad."