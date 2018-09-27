Former Liverpool and Watford striker Jerome Sinclair raring to go at Sunderland after injury setback

Jerome Sinclair is hoping to make up for lost time at Sunderland after a frustrating start to his time on Wearside.

The forward signed on a season-long loan from Watford in the summer but suffered a hamstring injury after coming off the bench on the opening day of the season against Charlton.

After a frustrating spell on the sidelines, Sinclair made his first league start against Fleetwood earlier this month, and looked lively after coming off the bench against Rochdale last weekend.

The 22-year-old is keen to get minutes under his belt in League One, and believes Sunderland is the perfect place to do it.



“You get to a stage where you have to assess where you’re at,” said the forward.

“It’s important that I am playing regularly and I haven’t been able to do that over the last few years.

"To come and get the chance to show what I can do and help the team, and try to help the club back to where it needs to be, can only be a good thing.

“I came here to get as many minutes in as I can, hopefully I can do that and to get playing on a regular basis. I want to have a positive impact on the team."

Sinclair came through Liverpool's youth academy before signing for Watford in 2016.

However, the striker has struggled for game time in the Premier League and hopes he can now develop under Jack Ross.

Sinclair admits the Sunderland manager was a major reason behind his decision to join the Black Cats, as well as the stature of the club.

“Speaking to the manager was a major part of the decision making to come to this club," Sinclair added.

“It is a massive club, a Premier League club, to speak with him and to hear how he viewed me fitting in and being a big part of the team is very important.

“For me at my stage of my career I need minutes.

“I am not as young as I would like to be, but I still have a lot of years in the game ahead of me."

The forward also consulted some of his Watford team-mates before deciding to make the move to Wearside.

“Watford is a good club, with a good first team. But I was just training all the time, not getting off the bench much, and that was frustrating because I wanted to play more. Obviously you have take the highs with the lows, that’s football. For me I am now looking forward to the future.



“The different managers can come in, they have to try and impress quickly and those players with less experience can sometimes be a disadvantage.

“I spoke to a few players who had played here, Younes Kaboul, Jack Rodwell, they told me a bit about the club.

“Speaking to the manager as well, you could see it is a project where they are looking to start again to get it in the right direction. It was a no brainer.

“As a player you look at the club as a whole. As player you have your own situation in terms of where you fit with the team and the manager, and then you also have to consider the club as a whole, and Jack said he was looked after here so that was in my mind.”

