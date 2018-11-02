Jack Ross reveals why he is confident complacency won’t be an issue for Sunderland at Plymouth

Jack Ross is confident he doesn’t have to guard against complacency as Sunderland look to extend their four-game winning run.

The Black Cats could go top if they win away to Plymouth Argyle tomorrow and leaders Portsmouth and Peterborough United drop points.

Sunderland travel to Home Park fresh from the 3-0 win over Southend United and with the wind firmly in their sails.

Confidence is booming within the squad.

And Ross is confident his players won’t be taking their foot off the pedal or eye off the ball in their ongoing quest for promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.

Asked if he has to guard against complacency, Ross said: “From my side no. My approach, even in my previous job sometimes it takes the enjoyment away, but when I won the league last year I still did things in the same manner.

“It’s been the same here, whether we’ve played well, won, drawn or lost, there’s been the same consistency and approach, obviously adapting it to different challenges

“Conversely for the players, rather than there being any complacency, they’re absolutely loving playing football at the moment.

“They’re desperate to get back on the pitch, to play and bang out positive results so I don’t sense it in anyway.

“The group of players trained brilliantly this morning, it’s one of the sessions as a manager where you think we’ve got a really good squad here.

“They were really at it and I think that reflects how they feel at the moment.”

Sunderland are going for promotion but third-bottom Argyle, managed by fellow Scot Derek Adams, are battling at the other end of the League One table.

They have won their last two games and are now just a point off safety.

“I have commented previously on the unpredictably of the line-ups and systems and what teams will do,” said Ross.

“What helps a little bit is they’ve won their last two games and they’ve played the same team and in the same way in those two games. For my sake in terms of preparation I would hope they do the same. It highlights the difficulties of not just winning this league but putting a run of results together in it because of the challenges you face week in week out.”