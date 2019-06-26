Ex-Sunderland and Manchester United man set for surprise Premier League move
Former Sunderland midfielder Paddy McNair looks set for a surprise move to the Premier League, according to reports.
McNair, who left the Stadium of Light for Middlesbrough in a £5million deal last summer, has struggled for regular football since his departure.
Often deployed out of position or left out the side completely under Tony Pulis, the former Manchester United youngster did not kick-on as hoped after a fruitful end to his time at Sunderland.
But he may now be handed a career lifeline – with the Sun reporting that Premier League newcomers Sheffield United are set to launch a bid to lad McNair.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
United boss Chris Wilder is reportedly a fond admirer of McNair due to his versatility and international experience.
Celtic have also been credited with an interest in the 24-year-old, with TeamTalk suggesting the Scottish side have enquired about his availability.