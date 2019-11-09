Laurens De Bock makes shock Leeds United claim

Laurens De Bock

The full-back, who has endured a difficult time since his move to Elland Road, joined the Black Cats on a season-long loan deal in the summer.

After sustaining an injury, he returned to action during the Leasing.com Trophy clash with Leicester City in midweek – before revealing that Leeds failed to contact him during his time on the treatment table.

"I haven't had much contact in the last few weeks with Leeds,” he admitted.

“So I'm just playing for myself now, and we will see.”

De Bock looks to have no long-term future with Leeds, but has been a regular for Sunderland.