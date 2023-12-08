Next Sunderland manager: Luke O'Nien posts 26-word Tony Mowbray message ahead of West Brom match
Luke O'Nien has posted a message to former Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray on social media.
Luke O'Nien has thanked former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray for providing some unforgettable moments during his time on Wearside.
Mowbray was sacked by Sunderland on Monday, after guiding the Black Cats into the play-offs last season. Last weekend's 1-1 draw at Millwall was the 60-year-old's last game in charge, with the side three points off the top six after 19 games this term.
O'Nien has since taken to social media, posting a photo of Mowbray holding the defender's new-born son Jude following last season's home game against Watford.
The caption said: “A photo that epitomised the gaffer. Treated us all like his family & brought me, the lads and our club some unforgettable moments! Thank you, Gaffer.”
Sunderland are searching for a new head coach, with an interim coaching team, led by Mike Dodds set to take charge of Saturday's home match against West Brom. Sunderland will then face Leeds at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, December 12.