Sunderland kicked off their pre-season with games against South Shields and Gateshead on Saturday afternoon.

The fixtures, which marked Régis Le Bris’ first two matches as Sunderland's new head coach, threw up several talking points ahead of the remaining pre-season games and the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Here, we take a look at the moments you may have missed throughout the games against South Shields and Gateshead:

Sunderland handed injury boots ahead of season

Sunderland were handed several injury boosts ahead of the games against South Shields and Gateshead.

Jay Matete, who was on loan at Oxford United last campaign before suffering an injury, was fit to start the game against Gateshead, and so too was Elliot Embleton after having spent the majority of the past two seasons on the sidelines.

First-team players Dennis Cirkin and Nazairy Rusyn returned to action against Gateshead having missed time towards the back end of the 2023-24 season with injury problems. Jewison Bennette was also fit enough to start against Gateshead after struggling whilst on loan with Greek side Aris.

Sunderland’s absences explained

Sunderland fielded a mixture of first-team players and youth stars throughout the two matches but several senior and semi-senior players didn’t play any part against South Shields or Gateshead.

New signing Alan Browne travelled with Le Bris’ pre-season squad and met fans at South Shields before taking part in the warm-up. However, the Republic of Ireland international sat both games out so soon after joining.

Jenson Seelt missed out on both games as he steps up his recovery from a serious injury sustained last season, while Niall Huggins is in the same boat. It is believed that Abdoullah Ba and Nectar Traintis picked up injury set-backs so were not risked. New signing Simon Moore also missed both games with a knock.

Goalkeepers Matty Young, Adam Richardson and Dan Cameron also weren't included in the squads for either game with under-21 keeper Chibueze occupying a spot on the bench for both fixtures.

Le Bris’ tactical hints and Clarke boost

Sunderland’s new head coach opted to set his team up in a 4-2-3-1 formation for both games against South Shields and Gateshead. Le Bris also played Jobe Bellingham as a number 10 off Nazariy Rusyn after hinting he had a clear plan for the teenager during his first press conference.

Chris Rigg was also given the nod in the middle of the park against South Shields having played most of his football as a right-winger last season. It is expected that the 17-year-old will move to his more favoured central role as his career at Sunderland progresses.

Sunderland’s star man Jack Clarke also played for Le Bris against Gateshead amid speculation linking the former Leeds United man with a transfer away from the club this summer. The winger equalised for the Black Cats with a penalty in the first half. Clarke also spoke to the media after the game, which strongly suggests that a move away from the club isn’t close, though that could change very quickly.

Familiar face in opposition dugout

Sunderland came up against former coach Elliot Dickman as they faced South Shields on Saturday afternoon. Dickman coached the Black Cats’ youth teams in different capacities between 1995 and 2021.

Dickman, however, opted to leave for Newcastle United three years ago but is now the manager of South Shields having left his post in Tyneside in 2022.

Sunderland mull over transfer decision

Trialist goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu played the full 90 minutes during Sunderland’s 5-0 win against South Shields.

The Echo understands that the shot-stopper has not yet signed for the club with decision-makers weighing up the move.

The former Stoke City has been training with Sunderland over the past seven days and formed part of the senior group with Simon Moore, Anthony Patterson and Matty Young at the Academy of Light recently.

Nna Noukeu is available for nothing following the expiry of his contract with Championship rivals Stoke City. First-choice Patterson is expected to stay this summer despite interest with Moore having arrived to provide cover and competition after the departures of Alex Bass and Nathan Bishop.

Ex-Sunderland man plays against former club

Former Sunderland and Hartlepool United man Kenton Richardson started the game for Gateshead after recently signing a new two-year deal with the club.

The 25-year-old defender came through the youth ranks at Pools before making 53 appearances in all competitions for their first team. A move to Sunderland followed in 2020.

However, Richardson was limited to just three EFL Trophy appearances during his two-year stint on Wearsoide and was then released after the club’s promotion to the Championship in 2022 after spending some time on loan at Notts County. The right-back was withdrawn from the game by Gateshead in the second half with his side leading 2-1.

Sunderland face Simon Grayson’s son

Sunderland came up against their former manager’s son during the game against Gateshead. Joe Grayson played right back for The Heed against the Black Cats. lasting until the 63rd minute before being substituted.

Simon Grayson has been out of work since leaving Indian side Bengaluru in 2023 after spells with Sunderland, Leeds United, Fleetwood Town and Blackpool.