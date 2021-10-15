Sunderland goalkeeper's loan deal extended until January
Sunderland have agreed to extend Anthony Patterson’s loan spell at Notts County until January 9th.
Patterson initially joined the National League side on a month’s loan deal after senior goalkeeper Sam Slocombe suffered an injury.
Slocombe is close to returning to full fitness but County have a busy period ahead and Patterson has made a positive impression.
Head coach Ian Burchnall, who worked with Sunderland’s goalkeeping coach David Preece at Ostersunds FK in Sweden, says a busy schedule means there should be plenty of opportunities for the young goalkeeper.
"We'd like to say a big thank you to Sunderland for agreeing to let Anthony stay with us," said Burchnall.
"He gives us very strong competition and both he and Sam will benefit from being pushed hard by each other every day.
"Our involvement in the cup competitions, which Anthony will be eligible for, makes the autumn/winter period a busy one for us so this move ensures we have excellent cover to see us through."