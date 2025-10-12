Sunderland feature in global headlines as Villas-Boas rants, Guiu return mooted and £35m target named.

The international break might have brought a pause to Premier League action, but Sunderland have continued to make headlines across Europe. While Régis Le Bris’ squad members are scattered on international duty, figures from across the football world have been discussing the club’s growing profile and transfer reach.

From FC Porto president André Villas-Boas raising alarm bells about the financial power of newly promoted English clubs, to former loanee Marc Guiu reflecting on his short stay at the Stadium of Light, and Real Madrid star Gonzalo Garcia explaining why he turned down a move abroad, Sunderland’s name continues to crop up in conversations far beyond Wearside.

Here’s the latest from an eventful week of transfer-related stories involving the Black Cats:

Villas-Boas raises concern over Sunderland and Burnley transfer power

FC Porto president André Villas-Boas has claimed that it is “alarming” that his club now has to compete with teams such as Sunderland and Burnley for players, rather than traditional European heavyweights like Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Both Sunderland and their Premier League peers were active during the summer window, with Régis Le Bris overseeing a major rebuild that saw 14 players arrive at the Stadium of Light in deals worth more than £150million.

Speaking at the Portugal Football Summit, as quoted by O Jogo, Villas-Boas said: “The fact that it's becoming increasingly difficult to sign players has a lot to do with the costs involved. FC Porto has made significant purchases that require high salaries, and this has a direct impact on our accounts. This is a gamble we made, a very significant investment. We had to restructure the club's entire finances. We had to sell heavily in January and June of last year to gain the financial cushion that allowed us to attack the market.

“It's becoming more difficult to sign players because FC Porto, instead of competing for players with Valencia, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, or Marseille, competes with Burnley, Sunderland, and Bologna. Fifty per cent of the clubs in UEFA are already multi-club owners, with ease of transferring players within their club chain, large revenues, and investment capacity, thanks to owners with the financial capacity to allow for this type of investment.

“We have increasing competition, and the structures of the big clubs, Real Madrid, [Manchester] City, and Barca, are already signing 16, 17, or 18-year-olds who previously would have come to Portuguese football. Vinicius, Endrick, and Estevao are signed by Chelsea and Real Madrid, instead of FC Porto and Benfica, because they can no longer compete.

“This entire transformation is alarming and demands strong responses. We are open to having these positive discussions, but when there is emptiness and ineffectiveness at Presidents' Summits where no one speaks... The president of FC Porto speaks and is confronted with parallel issues in Portuguese football and clubs that refuse to invest in VAR technology, cameras mounted on lampposts, and a substandard product... We waste time and make no progress.”

Marc Guiu opens up on short Sunderland spell

Former Sunderland loanee Marc Guiu has spoken about the chain of events that led to his early departure from Wearside during the summer.

The Black Cats signed the highly rated Spanish striker on a season-long loan from Chelsea as part of their Premier League recruitment push. However, his stay was cut short after an injury to Liam Delap prompted Chelsea to recall him just three appearances into his spell.

Following Guiu’s return to Stamford Bridge, Sunderland went on to secure Brian Brobbey from Ajax on a permanent deal. Reports since have hinted that Guiu is frustrated by his lack of playing time at Chelsea and could be open to another loan move in January.

Speaking to RTVE while on international duty with Spain’s U21s, the 18-year-old reflected on the move and how quickly things changed. “We initially decided to go to Sunderland with great enthusiasm and excitement to get some minutes in the top flight and get some experience. In the end, there was an injury [to Delap], and I had to return to Chelsea, now with great enthusiasm and training hard every day.

“In the end, it was all a bit chaotic, but in the end, I'm a person who faces everything with the utmost positivity. And that's how I faced it, now enjoying every moment, because a footballer's career is short. And that's what I'm doing, enjoying every moment that life gives me. Well, in the end, when Nico said no [to returning to Chelsea from Bayern], they called me, we talked about it, and it was quick. In the end, I want to succeed at Chelsea. And that's how it was.”

When asked whether he was disappointed to have missed out on more minutes at Sunderland, Guiu replied: “No, no, never disappointment. I believe that every action I take in my career is because I want to. And that's it, I'm going to fight in every training session, in every game, every minute I have to play as many minutes as possible... Now I'm at Chelsea, and that's where I am. I'm from Chelsea, the best club in the world for me right now.”

Reports have suggested that Guiu could make a surprise return to Sunderland in January, according to GiveMeSport. As previously mentioned, the 18-year-old was recalled by the Blues in August after an injury to Liam Delap, cutting short his initial loan spell at the Stadium of Light after just three senior appearances. However, reports now suggest the youngster is open to another temporary switch to Wearside in search of regular minutes, with Sunderland monitoring the situation ahead of the winter window.

Real Madrid’s Gonzalo Garcia explains Sunderland-linked decision

Sunderland were among several clubs linked with Real Madrid forward Gonzalo Garcia over the summer following his standout performances at the Club World Cup. Reports suggested that the Black Cats tabled a £25.3million bid, including a 25% sell-on clause, in an ambitious move for the 21-year-old. Leeds United were also rumoured to be monitoring the situation.

Ultimately, Real Madrid opted to retain Garcia, rewarding him with a new long-term contract until 2030. Speaking to Marca, the player confirmed that he had no serious intention of leaving the Spanish capital. “My only option has always been to stay at Real Madrid. For me, it's a dream to be part of the first team. And for now, I'm very happy and content with the decision I made.

“We’re talking about the best club in the world, and the competition is going to be fierce, because the best in the world are always here. But for me, having spent so many years in the youth academy and having been a Real Madrid fan since I was a kid, it’s a true dream to be part of the first team, and I don’t regret a single thing.”

Garcia also discussed his breakthrough at the Club World Cup, where he scored four goals to finish as the tournament’s top scorer. “In the end, you look back on it now, and I've come to terms with it better. But I look back at that Club World Cup and it still surprises me, even myself.

“What changes the most is at the media level, walking the streets, and people recognising you and knowing who you are. But with my family and friends, nothing has changed, because I'm the same, the same 21-year-old kid I was before playing in the Club World Cup.”

He went on to praise Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso for his role in his development: “The truth is, it's been very, very good. As I've already said, when I played in the World Cup, Xabi showed me a lot of confidence; he was always giving me advice and supporting me so I could play calmly. The same goes for the group; he's very close to us, and for me, he's one of the best coaches in the world right now.”

