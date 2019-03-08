Wycombe Wanderers squad struck by illness ahead of Sunderland clash

Wycombe Wanderers could be without a trio of key players for the visit of Sunderland after an illness spread through the squad.

The Chairboys are winless in their last six League One outings, and may have to do without some members of their squad as they look to bounce back against the Black Cats.

Manager Gareth Ainsworth has revealed that illness has crept into his ranks during the week - leaving him without a full squad when Sunderland come to town.

However, he says that is the only 'black mark' on a productive week in which his side have looked to right the wrongs from recent weeks.

“We went through the game at the weekend, pointed out a few mistakes and maybe some bad habits have started to creep in that weren’t there at the start of the season," said Ainsworth, speaking to Wycombe's official website.

“If there’s one black mark against this week’s training it’s the lack of players.

"We’ve had a few off ill just two days before the game now so we are struggling for the full squad to be fit.

"I think there’s going to be two or three who won’t be able to start.”

But despite a potential lack of players, Ainsworth is confident that his side will put forward a good account of themselves.

“The past has proven this club can come up with the goods, especially when a huge team comes to town," he said.

"I’m sure the fans will all be there Saturday and I look forward to seeing us put a great account of Wycombe Wanderers forward.”