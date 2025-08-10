Newcastle United latest news: Anthony Elanga made his St James’ Park debut this weekend and could make his full Newcastle United debut against Aston Villa.

Eddie Howe believes that Anthony Elanga has all the ability to ‘frighten’ defences this season as he prepares to name his first Premier League team of the season. The Magpies face Aston Villa on the opening weekend of the season in what will prove to be a testing start to the campaign for the Magpies.

Villa finished just one place below Newcastle United last season and missed out on Champions League qualification by only goal difference. Their final day of the season defeat at Old Trafford not only ensured that Villa would finish out of the top five, but also that Emi Martinez wouldn’t be able to feature on the opening day of the season after his red card.

Both sets of fans will be desperate to see their side kick-off the season in style as well as catch a glimpse of their new signings in competitive action. Pre-season matches are all well and good, but there are few feelings like seeing new signings in action in the Premier League for the first time.

Those Newcastle United fans that will make the trip to Villa Park will be hoping for some movement in the transfer market next week and the possibility of a few new faces having joined Howe’s squad in time for their clash in the Midlands. Aaron Ramsdale, meanwhile, may have to play deputy to Nick Pope and be patient as he waits for his first Newcastle United Premier League start.

Eddie Howe’s Anthony Elanga hopes

One man who may just be handed a debut on opening day is Elanga. The former Nottingham Forest man started against Atletico Madrid on Saturday as part of a front three that, unless anything drastic happens in the next six days, will more than likely start at Villa Park.

With Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes and Elanga all part of that attacking trio, Howe’s side certainly boast goals and assists, although they will be keen for Gordon’s time spent as a striker to come to an end sooner rather than later. For Elanga, though, he has a real chance to stamp his mark at his new club and show everyone, his new head coach included, why there was such hype surrounding his transfer and why the Magpies were so keen to bring him in for over a year.

Speaking to the Gazette, Howe put Aston Villa and the rest of the Premier League on alert with his prediction for what the Swedish international can do in a Newcastle United shirt: “I thought he had a good first half today,” Howe said following Saturday’s Sela Cup defeat. “When we got on the ball early, he showed his one v one ability.

“He showed his pace. I thought he was a real threat.

“So I think it's for us to get to know his game a bit better and for him to understand what we do a little bit better. I think then we'll see a real player that can make a difference and frighten the opposition.”