Watson sees room for improvement from South Shields after Radcliffe win

South Shields are sat at the top of the National League North table following a 3-0 home win against Radcliffe.

South Shields claimed three points and kept a clean sheet in Tuesday night’s home win against Radcliffe to extend their unbeaten run to a seventh game and remain at the top of the National League North table.

All reasons for Mariners manager Ian Watson to be happy? Not entirely, he explained after a hard-fought affair at the 1st Cloud Arena. A first half goal from former Sunderland youngster Caden Kelly gave Watson’s men a perfect start as his corner kick somehow found its way in at the near post and a second half double from summer signing Cedwyn Scott took the Mariners out of sight.

South Shields manager Ian Watson (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

However, those facts only tell half of the story as the visitors gave South Shields an awkward night and only a fine performance from Mariners goalkeeper Jasper Sheik ensured Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley’s side were kept at bay and enabled the hosts to make it 19 points from a possible 21 during the first month of the campaign.

For Watson, there was clear satisfaction in the result - but he called for a ‘cleaner’ performance from his players going forwards.

He told The Gazette: “I wasn’t happy, I am happy with the result, you have to be and we say that to the lads all of the time. But in terms of performance, it wasn’t good enough. Yes, we are against good opposition and they made it really difficult for us throughout the game but we have to be better with the ball, we have to be cleaner with how we work the ball.

“We started really well in the first 20 minutes, we got the goal from a set-piece, but then we seemed to change what we were doing because we got the goal. They came into the game, we gave them a route into the game and they took it by putting us under pressure but we won it because our goalkeeper was incredible and we have incredible finishers at the other end of the pitch.”

Mentality

South Shields goalkeeper Jasper Sheik (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

Watson singled out goalkeeper Sheik for praise after the former Crawley Town stopper produced a number of eye-catching saves to ensure his side’s lead remained in place at key points in the game. The youngster was the subject of some criticism following a costly error in Saturday’s home draw with Buxton - but he bounced back with a fine display in Tuesday night’s win and Watson hailed Sheik’s strong mentality in the aftermath of the game.

He said: “He was amazing tonight. On Saturday, when he made a mistake, there were people behind saying to change your keeper. They were getting on him when he had the ball and then he reacts like that tonight. That’s just football, that happens at every club and fans will let you know when they aren’t happy.

“But he came through that game tonight, his mentality is an absolute joke and he has made saves that were world class saves. They should be goals but he has kept us in front and deserves a lot of credit for that.”

The Mariners are back in action on Saturday when they visit National League North rivals Southport.

