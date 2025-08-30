Geoff Thompson confirms South Shields takeover stance as talks continue

There has been an update released over the status of a potential takeover at National League North club South Shields.

South Shields chairman Geoff Thompson has confirmed talks over a possible takeover deal at the National League North club are continuing - but stressed he will only complete a sale if he feels the potential new owners are ‘the right individuals or entity’.

The South Tyneside-based businessman officially took charge of his hometown club in 2015 and had overseen a remarkable turnaround in fortunes during the last decade as the Mariners have charged up the non-league pyramid and lifted silverware along the way. After progressing from the Northern League’s second tier in Thompson’s first season in charge, South Shields have claimed three further league title wins as well as lifting the Durham Challenge Cup, Northern League Cup and FA Vase during that time.

Geoff Thompson celebrates South Shields’ Northern Premier League title win (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

However, Thompson confirmed he had taken the ‘bittersweet’ decision to put the club up for sale in October 2023 after undergoing surgery following a cancer diagnosis earlier in the year. After receiving initial interest from parties at home and abroad, talks over a potential deal have continued throughout that time and remaining ongoing at this point in time. The Mariners chairman has confirmed he is ‘fully focused’ on helping the club continue their progress until a takeover deal is finalised and is eager to ensure the ambitions he put in place are realised throughout the remainder of his ownership.

In a statement released via the club’s official website, the Mariners supremo said: “Discussions are continuing regarding the sale of the club and this has been time consuming and slow. However, I’ve said it’s imperative I only sell to the right individuals or entity and therefore I’m comfortable to allow this process all the time it needs. I remain fully committed to the club and am fully focussed on all we need to do to deliver on our ambitions as a club.”

South Shields manager Ian Watson (photo South Shields FC) | South Shields FC

Things are progressing at speed on the pitch for the Mariners after new management team Ian Watson and Carl Magnay oversaw a strong start to their first season in charge. Ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Buxton, South Shields had taken maximum points from their opening five games of the campaign and were sat at the top of the National League North table.

New signings such as goalkeeper Jasper Sheik, former Gateshead defender Robbie Tinkler and Carlisle United striker Cedwyn Scott have settled quickly into life at the 1st Cloud Arena

He said: “I’m delighted to see Ian and Carl make such an early impact and I’m sure fans will agree there’s a noticeable positive change to many elements of our play. As we all know there’s been many changes following the disappointment of last season.

“Our recruitment has been extensive in no small part supported by Lee Picton our Sporting Director. I’d like to take this opportunity to welcome all of our new players to South Shields Football Club. We all have an exciting season ahead under the leadership of Ian and Carl.”