New karate club opening in South Shields after long-serving instructor returns

Larry Inskip, a chief instructor who has taught karate in the UK and Spain for 47 years, has returned to South Shields ready to open a new karate club later this month.

The 69-year-old opened Wado-Ryu Karate Kai in South Shields in 1994. The club was very successful and had over 22 - 1st Dan black belts. The club closed back in 2006 when Larry moved to Spain.

The New Club, Shotai Kai Martial Arts, starts at Whiteleas Community Centre, Hogarth Road, on Wednesday, 23 February at 7pm. Beginners of all ages are encouraged to join and the club will offer a range of classes suitable for everyone. Sessions are £5.

Larry and a group of martial artists have revamped the style. They have been training over the last few months putting the finishing touches to the SHOTAI KAI - AITE MAS system which has been developed from and tradition Wado Ryu Karate with the addition of various self-defence and other training methods. Given that Aite Mas means “Open Style” many techniques have been added, none have been removed.

The new karate club will be ran by fully qualified instructors including Larry Inskip (7th Dan), Erik Butchert, Lee Bates and Trish Blakley (all 5th Dan) have more than 175 years of Martial Arts experience and training between them.

Larry said: “We know a trick or two! Two of us are old but not obsolete and that is why a part of this new system has been specifically designed for the older person.

"The idea for this new approach was thanks to lockdown. Having to train at home and with the time that lockdown provided was the seed that gave birth to my approach and new systems, training practices and practical applications. We think we can offer something to every age and ability level. We’d love to see new students as well as some of our old students returning to the club. It’s a great way to keep fit, learn to defend yourself and increase your general well-being."

