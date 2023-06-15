A tough start for a tough season.

That’s the first impression of Newcastle United’s 2023/24 fixture list, which was published today.

The fourth-placed club faces Aston Villa and Liverpool at home, and Premier League champions Manchester City away, in August ahead of a return to Champions League football the following month.

Four of Newcastle’s five top-flight defeats last season came at the hands of those three clubs.

And the first weeks of the campaign will test a team which Eddie Howe hopes will be stronger by the first weekend of the new campaign.

Those fixtures should quickly get United battle-ready ahead of a demanding first half to the season.

European return

Key to the club’s hopes of another high domestic finish will be how Howe’s side recovers from its Champions League group games, and the club’s first Champions League fixture in 20 years will be followed by an away game against newly-promoted Sheffield United.

The following three European games are also followed by away fixtures, against West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth, though Newcastle, at least, are at home to Manchester United and Fulham after the decisive final two group matches.

Howe wants to be "competitive" at home and abroad, and those first few Champions League gameweeks, when United's head coach will have to rotate his squad, will be all-important to the club's hopes of progression on the continent.

Speaking last month, Howe said: "The challenge when you look at the teams in the Champions League, it’s a brilliant thing to be part of.

"But you don’t just want to experience it, you want to compete.

"I'll never give a prediction, but we want to be competitive. We definitely want to enjoy it, and take a lot from the experience, but, when you’re there and you’re in it, you’re there to try and win. That is always our approach."

Howe, ideally, wants two "equal-strength" XIs to rotate next season – and that's why this summer's transfer activity is so important.

“Well, I think if you have a strong squad, rotation will be important," said Howe. “If you're going to do that, then the squad needs to be strong enough, so if you put out two XIs, they're of equal strength."

Festive bonus

Away from the Champions League, there's a festive bonus for Newcastle fans.

