Councillor slams 'shoddy' Metro trains as more faults emerge
Metro bosses are still trying to correct a fault that is causing water to pour into the carriages of the network's new trains.
Tyne and Wear Metro's Stadler-built fleet had to be pulled from use during June's heatwave when it emerged their air-conditioning units were leaking.
The problem has reared its head once again as temperatures climbed over recent days, with three trains taken out of use.
Operator Nexus and Stadler said that condensation from the trains' heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) system was draining too slowly during long hours of running on hot days - causing it to then leak through the air vents.
Transport officials are still "testing solutions" to solve the issue for good, while contingencies including extra cleaning have been put in place in a bid to minimise disruption, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Commenting on new Tyne and Wear Metro trains being withdrawn from service again this week due to leaks from air con units, Lib Dem Sunderland city councillor Martin Haswell said: “This has been a total shambles from the start.
“These new trains have been years late, don’t have wifi as promised, there’s hardly any in service and those that are running are riddled with faults from dodgy doors to constantly failing air con units.
“Local people are being asked to pay higher ticket prices for a horrifically bad service from what are meant to be brand new reliable trains. The regional Mayor needs to get a grip and demand better for passengers – that’s why Lib Dems are asking her to demand a refund from manufacturer Stadler for these shoddy new trains.”
